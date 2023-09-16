Aubrey Trujillo

Aubrey Trujillo

 Matt Atencio/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Senior libero Aubrey Trujillo posted 10 digs for Cheyenne Central during a 25-14, 25-4, 25-11 loss at top-ranked Laramie on Friday night.


Senior Brooklyn Sullivan added five digs and four kills. Allie Twamley dished out five assists for the Indians.

