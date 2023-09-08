Aubrey Trujillo

Aubrey Trujillo

 Matt Atencio/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Scottsbluff, Nebraska, swept visiting Cheyenne Central 25-15, 15-19, 25-17 on Thursday night.

Senior Aubrey Trujillo posted 12 digs, while Allie Twamley dished out 12 assists to go with five digs.


