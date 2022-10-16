PREP VOLLEYBALL: Thunder Basin sweeps East Oct 16, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Elysiana Fonseca posted 10 kills, but it wasn’t enough for Cheyenne East during a 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 loss to Thunder Basin on Saturday afternoon in Gillette.The Thunderbirds also got 18 digs from Boden Liljedahl. Setters Bradie Schlabs and Gracin Goff dished out 18 and 16 assists, respectively. Schlabs also had 10 digs.Campbell Co. 3Chey. Central 0CHEYENNE – Ava Beveridge and Madisyn Baillie both had eight kills during Cheyenne Central’s 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 loss to Campbell County on Saturday afternoon in Gillette.Baillie also had eight digs. Sophia Thomas dished out 11 assists to go with six digs. Aubrey Trujillo also posted six digs.Burns 3Lusk 0CHEYENNE – Brooke Hansen finished with 11 kills and seven digs to help the No. 2-ranked Burns volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-12 victory over visiting Lusk on Saturday afternoon.Emma Norris posted 10 digs and six kills. She now has more than 750 career kills. Junior Tehya Gallegos notched 16 assists and seven digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bradie Schlabs Gracin Goff Commerce Kill Digs Thunder Basin Assist Madisyn Baillie Dig Sport Emma Norris Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Drew Jackson has been a game-changer for East Cowboys basketball welcomes heightened attention Wrook Brown shows flashes in first career start against Lobos ‘It was like a movie’: Redshirt freshman Jack Walsh gets first career start in Albuquerque Expectations sky-high for Linder’s third season in Laramie