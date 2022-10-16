Cheyenne East Thunderbirds

CHEYENNE – Elysiana Fonseca posted 10 kills, but it wasn’t enough for Cheyenne East during a 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 loss to Thunder Basin on Saturday afternoon in Gillette.

The Thunderbirds also got 18 digs from Boden Liljedahl. Setters Bradie Schlabs and Gracin Goff dished out 18 and 16 assists, respectively. Schlabs also had 10 digs.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus