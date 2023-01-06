PREP WRESTLING: Central beats Castle View Jan 6, 2023 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won four bouts by pin to beat Castle View High of Castle Rock, Colorado, 45-27 on Thursday night at Prairie Wind Elementary.Campbell Smith (120 pounds) and Andrew Gonzales (126) both tallied pins to open the dual. Keagan Bartlett (220) and Isael Beal (113) also had pins for the Indians.Michael Rodriguez scored a 4-0 decision win against Magnus Sutton. Castle View gave up 18 points due to forfeits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bout Pin Cheyenne Central Sport Michael Rodriguez Cheyenne Central Wrestling Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Taylor column: Like it or not, Barstool Sports boosted the Cowboys' brand No. 22 New Mexico fights off Wyoming to remain unbeaten East girls perfect run voted top story Oscar Giles takes on important role in first season at Wyoming Cowboys cap season with 30-27 overtime loss to Ohio in Arizona Bowl Local Briefs Laramie County prepares to update voter rolls Cheyenne shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder Gov. Gordon proclaims Jan. 22-28 as "Wyoming School Choice Week" USDA invests $2 million to expand infrastructure on the Wind River Reservation CFD Old West Museum announces murder mystery dinner 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards winners announced AARP Wyoming to offers online fitness classes in 2023 Geese in Cheyenne test positive for avian influenza Public invited to help plan Habitat's Jump into Jewels fundraiser AARP meeting to outline legislation of interest to seniors Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 27, 2022