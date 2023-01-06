Cheyenne Central Indians

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won four bouts by pin to beat Castle View High of Castle Rock, Colorado, 45-27 on Thursday night at Prairie Wind Elementary.

Campbell Smith (120 pounds) and Andrew Gonzales (126) both tallied pins to open the dual. Keagan Bartlett (220) and Isael Beal (113) also had pins for the Indians.


