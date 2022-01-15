PREP WRESTLING: Central goes 2-1 at Green River tourney Jan 15, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wyatt Weiss Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central wrestling team won two duals and lost another on the first day of the Thoman-Jackman Duals on Friday in Green River.The Indians topped Shoshoni (48-27) and Buffalo (54-15), but lost to Pinedale (39-28).Senior 152-pounder Trevon Gilliam went 3-0 with three pins, while classmate Charlie Nichols (170 pounds) also was 3-0. Nichols had one pins and a major decision.Sophomore Wyatt Weiss was 3-0 with a pin and a technical fall at 120 pounds. Junior Keagan Bartlett (195) was 2-0 with two pins.Cheyenne South dropped all three of its duals Friday. Layne Warburton went 2-1 at 138 pounds for the Bison.CENTRAL 48, SHOSHONI 27CENTRAL 54, BUFFALO 15PINEDALE 39, CENTRAL 28106 pounds: Beal 1-0; Smith 1-1; 113: Heilbut 1-0; 120: Weiss 3-0; 126: Medina 1-2; 138: Kopf 1-2; 145: Bates 1-2; 152: Gilliam 3-0; 160: Conroy 0-3; 170: Nichols 3-0; 182: Miller 2-1; 195: K. Bartlett 2-0; 220: Da. Mattimoe 1-0.LANDER 68, SOUTH 6ROCK SPRINGS 53, SOUTH 18LYMAN-MOUNTAIN VIEW 48, SOUTH 24106 pounds: Bustos 0-3; 132: Gallegos 1-2; 138: Warburton 2-1; 152: Meula 0-2; 160: Johnson 0-3; 170: Yobech 0-3; 195: Miller 0-3; 285: Conley 0-3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Wyoming QB commits play with an edge Cowboys add transfers at key positions Former Utah State QB Peasley commits to UW Former Pokes' QB Sean Chambers transferring to Montana State Preparation has East freshman Liam Fox wrestling like a veteran Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists