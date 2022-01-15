Wyatt Weiss

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central wrestling team won two duals and lost another on the first day of the Thoman-Jackman Duals on Friday in Green River.

The Indians topped Shoshoni (48-27) and Buffalo (54-15), but lost to Pinedale (39-28).

Senior 152-pounder Trevon Gilliam went 3-0 with three pins, while classmate Charlie Nichols (170 pounds) also was 3-0. Nichols had one pins and a major decision.

Sophomore Wyatt Weiss was 3-0 with a pin and a technical fall at 120 pounds. Junior Keagan Bartlett (195) was 2-0 with two pins.

Cheyenne South dropped all three of its duals Friday. Layne Warburton went 2-1 at 138 pounds for the Bison.

CENTRAL 48, SHOSHONI 27

CENTRAL 54, BUFFALO 15

PINEDALE 39, CENTRAL 28

106 pounds: Beal 1-0; Smith 1-1; 113: Heilbut 1-0; 120: Weiss 3-0; 126: Medina 1-2; 138: Kopf 1-2; 145: Bates 1-2; 152: Gilliam 3-0; 160: Conroy 0-3; 170: Nichols 3-0; 182: Miller 2-1; 195: K. Bartlett 2-0; 220: Da. Mattimoe 1-0.

LANDER 68, SOUTH 6

ROCK SPRINGS 53, SOUTH 18

LYMAN-MOUNTAIN VIEW 48, SOUTH 24

106 pounds: Bustos 0-3; 132: Gallegos 1-2; 138: Warburton 2-1; 152: Meula 0-2; 160: Johnson 0-3; 170: Yobech 0-3; 195: Miller 0-3; 285: Conley 0-3.

