CHEYENNE — Jack Ring went 3-0 for Cheyenne Central on Saturday in Riverton to claim the Ron Thon Memorial title at 170 pounds.
Ring picked up a first period fall and a major decision before defeating Sheridan’s Colson Coon in the championship with a 17-7 major decision. Meadow King took first place in the girls 138-144 pound division, defeating CharlieMarie Jackson with a fall in 1:01 in the championship. King’s other victory also came via pin. Keagan Bartlett was 2-1 on the day and fell to Harrison Hoopes of Star Valley in the 195-pound title bout. Central was 14th with 85 points.
Cade Pugh went 2-1 at 152 pounds for Cheyenne East but lost in the championship to Dane Steel of Sheridan in a 7-1 decision. 132-pound freshman Liam Fox lost in the quarterfinals but went 4-1 to claim third place with a pin at the 3:47 mark over Worland’s Ross Goncalves. Trevor Eldridge (182) was 2-1 on the day and Gavyn Aumiller (285) went 2-2 and lost in the fifth-place match. East finished 10th with 101 points.
Colter Haws was 3-2 for Burns-Pine Bluffs after losing in the third-place match in a tiebreaker to Dillon Glick of Thunder Basin. Baylen Smith (113) and CharlieMarie Jackson (Girls 138-144) both went 1-1 on the day. Burns-Pine was 27th with 27 points.
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS RESULTS
126 pounds: B. Smith 1-1; 152: McLaughlin 0-1; 160: Anderson 0-2; 195: Co. Haws 3-2; Girls 183-144: Jackson 1-1.
CENTRAL RESULTS
113 pounds: Heilbut 1-2; 138: Kopf 1-1; Bates 1-1; 170: Ring 3-0; 182: Nichols 0-1; Miller 0-1; 195: Bartlett 2-1; 220: Mattimoe 0-1; Girls 138-144: King 2-0.
EAST RESULTS
113 pounds: Roybal 1-1; 132: Fox 4-1; 138: Stewart 1-1; Dorrell 2-2; 152: Pugh 2-1; 160: Olson 1-1; 170: Scott 0-1; 182: Eldridge 2-1; 220: Pino 0-1; 285: Aumiller 2-2; Green 0-1.