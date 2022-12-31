PREP WRESTLING: East boys third in North Platte Dec 31, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Elizabeth Grube Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys wrestling team placed third at the North Platte (Nebraska) dual tournament on Friday.The Thunderbirds had a 3-2 record on the day. Cheyenne Central took fifth by going 3-2.East sophomore Liam Fox was 5-0 with four pins and a major decision at 145 pounds. Charlie Green (285 pounds) also was 4-0 with all of his wins coming by pin.Sammy Sanchez (113) was 4-1 with three pins, while Benjamin Whitright (132) was 2-1 with a pair of pins.Central 182-pounder Jack Ring went 3-0 with two technical falls and a pin. Andrew Gonzales (132) went 2-1.Cheyenne East’s girls placed sixth in the team standings.Elizabeth Grube (135) went 4-0 with four pins to improve to 10-0 on the season. Kaelyn Ronnau was 4-1 and placed second at 155 pounds. All of her wins came by first-minute pinsGracin Goff (190) picked up her first three wins of the season to finish fifth. All three of her victories came by pin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Win Sport Wrestling East Boys Cheyenne East Fifth Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys' early signing day class features seven three-star recruits Impatient Penner leads Broncos' wide-open search for coach Oscar Giles takes on important role in first season at Wyoming Ellis embracing elevated role with UW Taylor column: Takeaways from the Cowboys' disappointing nonconference season Local Briefs 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards winners announced AARP Wyoming to offers online fitness classes in 2023 Geese in Cheyenne test positive for avian influenza Public invited to help plan Habitat's Jump into Jewels fundraiser AARP meeting to outline legislation of interest to seniors Gov. Gordon’s mental health summit website provides resources State Supt. of Public Instruction-Elect Megan Degenfelder announces leadership team Poll shows support for pharmacy choice, but no VMT tax Hydrogen hub concept paper receives positive recommendation Spend the first day of 2023 hiking in Wyoming's state parks, historic sites Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 27, 2022