CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central wrestling teams both had five athletes reach the semifinals of the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament on Friday in Greeley, Colorado.
East sits fourth in the team standings with 91 points, while the Indians are sixth with 81.
The Thunderbirds had Kolby Williams (126 pounds) go 3-0 with three pins, while Liam Fox (144) won his three bouts by pin, major decision and technical fall. Trevor Eldridge (190) was 2-0 with a pair of pins, while Charlie Green (285) was 2-0 with a pin and an overtime win. Colby Olson went 3-0 with a pin at 175 pounds.
Central’s Isael Beal (113), Wyatt Weiss (120) and Keagan Bartlett (215) were all 3-0 with three pins. Davin Mattimoe (285) was 3-0 with two pins, while Jack Ring (175) went 2-0 with both wins coming by technical fall.
The tournament concludes today.
PREP WRESTLING
NORTHERN COLO. CHRISTMAS TOURNEY
Cheyenne Central results
106 pounds: Smith 1-2; 113: Beal 3-0; 120: Weiss 3-0; 126: A. Gonzales 2-2; 132: R. Gonzales 3-1; 175: Ring 2-0; 190: Miller 2-2; 215: K. Bartlett 3-0; 285: Da. Mattimoe 3-0.
Cheyenne East results
113 pounds: Sanchez 2-2; 126: Williams 3-0; 132: B. Whitright 2-2; 138: Sellnow 0-2; 144: Fox 3-0; 150: Jonas 3-2; 157: Scott 2-1; 165: J. Zahm 3-2; 175: Olson 3-0; 190: Eldridge 2-0; 215: Ward 3-2; 285: Green 2-0.