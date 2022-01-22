CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East had three wrestlers work its way to the quarterfinals at the Top of the Rockies tournament in Lafayette, Colorado.
Benjamin Whitwright followed a bye with a 6-4 decision over Blake Unruh of Mountain Vista High School to advance to the quarterfinals at 120 pounds. 132-pounder Liam Fox had a bye and won on a first period pin over Colton Romero from Grand Junction, Colorado, to advance and Gavyn Aumiller secured a fall in 1:20, advancing to the quarterfinals at 285 pounds by defeating Xavier Valentin-Bradford of Centaurus High School (Lafayette).
Trevor Eldridge (182) went 2-1 on the day. East currently sits tied for 17th with 31 points in the 33-team tournament.
CHEYENNE EAST RESULTS
113 pounds: Roybal 1-1; 120: Ben. Whitwright 1-0; 126: Williams 0-2; 132: Fox 1-0; 138: Dorrell 0-2; 145: Mead 1-1; 160: Olson 0-2; 170: Scott 1-1; 182: Eldridge 2-1; 195: Gary-Hernandez 0-2; 220: Pino 0-1; 285: Aumiller 1-0.
Central goes 3-2 in Nebraska
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central had three wrestlers go 3-1 during the Nebraska-Kearney duals on Friday in Kearney, Nebraska.
113-pounder Bryson Heilbut was 3-1 with a first period pin, an 8-0 major decision and a 3-0 decision. Charlie Nichols went 3-1 with two falls and a 7-0 decision at 170 pounds and Keagan Bartlett (195) was 3-1, winning by injury default, on a tiebreaker and an 8-3 decision.
The Indians defeated Wahoo, Nebraska, 55-12, Kearney Catholic 57-18, and Minden, Nebraska, 37-27, and lost to Augusta, Kansas, 53-12 and Broken Bow, Nebraska, 55-12.
CENTRAL 55, WAHOO 12
CENTRAL 57, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 18
CENTRAL 37, MINDEN 27
AUGUSTA 53, CENTRAL 12
BROKEN BOW 55, CENTRAL 12
106 pounds: Beal 1-2; 113: Heilbut 3-1; 120: Weiss 3-2; 126: Medina 0-4; 138: Kopf 3-2; 145: Bates 2-2; 152: Gilliam 1-3; 160: Conroy 2-3; 170: Nichols 3-1; 182: Miller 2-2; 195: Bartlett 3-1; 220: Mattimoe 0-4.
Six fall in quarterfinals for Burns-Pine in Lander
CHEYENNE — Six Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestlers lost in the quarterfinals of the Lander Valley Invite on Friday in Lander.
Colter Haws was 2-1 at 195 pounds on the day, picking up a 12-4 major decision and a pin at the 1:52 mark. 145-pounder Logan Branigan was also 2-1 with a first period fall and a 10-2 major decision.
Baylen Smith (126), Conor Manlove (152), Cale Haws (220) and Cody Winslow (285) all went 1-1 on the day and lost in the quarterfinals.
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS RESULTS
126 pounds: Cathcart 0-2; B. Smith 1-1; 132: C. Smith 0-2; McGinnis-Sparks 0-2; 145: Branigan 2-1; 152: Manlove 0-2; McLaughlin 1-1; 160: Nusbaum 0-2; 170: Holmes 0-2; 195: B. Winslow 0-2; Co. Haws 2-1; 220: Ca. Haws 1-1; 285: C. Winslow 1-1.
Gallegos goes 3-1 for South in Lander
CHEYENNE — Alex Gallegos went 3-1 for Cheyenne South at the Lander Valley Invite on Friday.
After losing his first bout of the day, 132-pounder won by a fall in 1:40, picked up a 9-4 decision and a 6-5 decision. Juan Santana Morales went 2-2 at 170 pounds with a pin in 4:59 and a win via medical forfeit.
Aiden Weber was 1-2 at 160 pounds.
CHEYENNE SOUTH RESULTS
106 pounds: Bustos 0-2; 132: Gallegos 3-1; 145: Soden 0-2; 160: Weber 1-2; 170: Santana Morales 2-2.