CHEYENNE – Five wrestlers won both their matches to help Cheyenne East go 1-1 in duals Saturday.
The Thunderbirds opened the day with a 68-6 victory over Campbell County before losing to Thunder Basin, 40-27.
Sophomore Keagan Bartlett (182 pounds) and senior Bradley Whitright (195) both went 2-0 with two pins, while senior Jackson Hesford (160) won one bout by pin and one by technical fall.
Senior Isaiah Lawrence (170) picked up one pin and one major decision. Classmate Landon Trujillo (120) went 2-0 with a pin.
EAST 68, CAMPBELL CO. 6
THUNDER BASIN 40, EAST 27
106 pounds: A. Ronnau 0-1; 113: Be. Whitright 0-1; 120: Trujillo 2-0; 126: Jon. Aragon 1-1; 132: Anderson 0-2; 138: Mead 1-1; 145: Cade Pugh 1-1; 152: Scott 1-1; 160: Hesford 2-0; 170: Lawrence 2-0; 182: Bartlett 2-0; 195: Br. Whitright 2-0; 220: Bower 0-1; 285: Aumiller 0-1.
Central splits duals with Gillette teams
CHEYENNE – Senior 160-pounder Nathan Lundberg won both of his matches by pin to help Cheyenne Central go 1-1 against Gillette schools Saturday morning.
The Indians opened the day with a 62-12 loss to Thunder Basin before rebounding to beat Campbell County 57-24.
Sophomore Cory Bomhoff (106 pounds) won his lone match of the day by pin.
THUNDER BASIN 62, CENTRAL 12
CENTRAL 57, CAMPBELL CO. 24
106 pounds: Bomhoff 1-0; 113: Heilbut 0-1; 120: Weiss 0-2; 126: Kirkwood 0-1; 132: Hilliker 0-2; 145: Bates 1-1; 152: Tafoya 1-0; Gilliam 0-1; 160: N. Lundberg 2-0; 170: Nichols 1-1; 182: Miller 1-1; 195: Kostelecky 1-1; 220: Smith 0-1; 285: Koenig 0-1.