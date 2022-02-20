CHEYENNE — Four Cheyenne Central wrestlers came away with first place finishes at the Class 4A East Regional on Saturday in Sheridan.
Isael Beal was first at 106 pounds, and defeated Sheridan’s Cody Inman with a pin at the 1:49 mark. Wyatt Weiss claimed the 113-pound title by defeating Cheyenne East’s Isacc Roybal in a 6-1 decision and Jack Ring pinned Sheridan’s Colson Coon in 2:49 at 170 pounds for first. 195-pound junior Keagan Bartlett outlasted Dillon Glick of Thunder Basin in a 10-7 decision to take first.
Bryson Heilbut was third at 113 pounds while Slater Bates (138) and David Mattimoe (220) placed fourth.
East had five runner-up finishes.
Aside from Roybal at 113 pounds, Tyler Dorrell was second at 138 pounds after going 2-1 on the day with both wins coming via pin. Cade Pugh was 3-0 with three pins at 152 pounds before losing in a 6-1 decision to Dane Steel in the first-place bout. Trevor Eldridge was 3-1 and lost to Aden Jorgensen of Thunder Basin to take second at 182 pounds. Gavyn Aumiller lost to Lane Catlin in the 285-pound championship bout.
Kolby Williams (126), Liam Fox (132) Brian Mead (145) Colby Olson (160), RJ Pino (220) all finished third. Benjamin Whitright (120) and Seth Scott (170) were fourth for the T-Birds.
Alex Gallegos went 3-2 at 132 pounds for Cheyenne South, with all three wins coming with a fall before getting pinned by Fox in the consolation semifinals. Aidan Weber also went 3-2 with three pins, but dropped his consolation semifinals bout.
East finished third with a team score of 218, Central was fourth with 160 and South was sixth with 23 points. Thunder Basin took first with 252.
CENTRAL RESULTS
106 pounds: Smith 1-2; Beal 3-0; 113: Weiss 4-0; Heilbut 4-1; 120: Custis 1-2; A. Gonzales 0-2; 126: Medina 0-2; R. Gonzales 1-2; 132: Flores 1-2; Hergeht 0-2; 138: Kopf 2-2; Bates 2-2; 145: Rodriguez 0-1; West 1-2; 152: King 0-2; Gilliam 1-2; 160: Conroy 2-2; Berta 2-2; 170: Prescott 0-2; Ring 4-0; 182: Fernandez 2-2; Nichols 0-2; 195: Bartlett 4-0; Miller 2-2; 220: Knepper 0-2; Mattimoe: 2-2.
EAST RESULTS
106 pounds: Gonzalez 1-2; 113: Atencio 0-2; Roybal 2-1; 120: Whitwright 2-2; Ronnau 0-2; 126: Mansur-Holiday 2-2; K. Williams 2-2; 132: Baktamarian 0-2; Fox 3-1; 138: Dorrell 2-1; Stewart 2-2; 145: Hamilton 1-2; Mead 3-1; 152: Hames 0-2; Pugh 3-1; 160: Culver 0-2; Olson 3-1; 170: Scott 3-2; Smith 1-2; 182: Eldridge 3-1; Hernandez 2-2; 195: Lopez 1-2; Van Dell 1-2; 220: Pino 3-0; 0-2; 285: Green 0-2; Aumiller 2-1.
SOUTH RESULTS
106 pounds: Bustos 0-2; 120: Pino 0-2; 126: VanWey 0-2; 132: Gallegos 3-2; Henry 0-2; 138: Henderson 0-2; 145: Haws 0-2; 152: Weber 3-2; Hedum 0-2; 160: Johnson 0-2; Santana Morales 0-2; 170: McAlaster 0-2; Yobech 0-2; 195: Miller 0-2; 285: Dixson 1-2; Conley 0-2.