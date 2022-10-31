CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central juniors Davin Mattimoe and Wyatt Weiss competed at USA Wrestling’s National High School Recruiting Showcase over the weekend in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mattimoe went 1-1 at 220 pounds to place third. He dropped his first bout by fall in 2 minutes, 40 seconds. He pinned Illinois’ Leo Meyer in 4:47 to win his second bout.

