PREP WRESTLING: Mattimoe, Weiss compete in Iowa Oct 31, 2022

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central juniors Davin Mattimoe and Wyatt Weiss competed at USA Wrestling's National High School Recruiting Showcase over the weekend in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mattimoe went 1-1 at 220 pounds to place third. He dropped his first bout by fall in 2 minutes, 40 seconds. He pinned Illinois' Leo Meyer in 4:47 to win his second bout.

Mattimoe was the Wyoming Class 4A state champ at 220 pounds last season.

Weiss went 1-2 at 126 pounds. He picked up a 3-1 decision over Texas' Kaleb Smith. Both of his losses were by fall. Weiss was the 4A runner-up at 113 pounds last season.