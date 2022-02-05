CHEYENNE – A run of six consecutive victories lifted Sheridan to a 34-30 dual victory over visiting Cheyenne East on Friday.
The Broncs got five decisions, a pin and a forfeit across the 220- to 126-pound weight classes to overcome a 27-10 deficit.
East got pins from Colby Olson (160 pounds) and Trevor Eldridge (182) and decisions from Brian Mead (145) and Liam Fox (132).
The Thunderbirds take on Campbell County and Thunder Basin today in Gillette.
SHERIDAN 34, EAST 30
138 pounds: Dorrell, East, forfeit; 145: B. Mead, East, def. Goss, 5-4; 152: Steel, Sheridan, major dec. Cade Pugh, 10-1; 160: Olson, East, pinned Aguirre, 4:00; 170: C. Coon, Sheridan, pinned Scott, 1:58; 182: Eldridge, East, pinned Dregoiw, 1:35; 195: D. Lopez, East, forfeit; 220: Strobbe, Sheridan, def. R.J. Pino, 3-1; 285: Larson, Sheridan, def. Green, 6-3; 106: Cleland, Sheridan, forfeit; 113: Heyneman, Sheridan, def. Roybal, 8-7; 120: Powers, Sheridan, pinned Be. Whitright, 1:22; 126: Riesen, Sheridan, def. Williams, 7-5; 132: Fox, East, def. Osborne, 13-6.
Sheridan 33
Cheyenne Central 21
CHEYENNE – Sheridan won the first five bouts of a 33-21 dual victory over visiting Cheyenne Central on Friday night.
Rudy Osborne started the dual with a pin at 132 pounds. Dawson Goss (145 pounds) and Dane Steel (152) also notched falls, while Kelten Cros (138) and Nahir Aguirre (160) added wins by decision to spot the Broncs a 24-0 lead.
Junior Jack Ring got Central on the scoreboard with a 6-4 decision over Colson Coon at 170 pounds. Charlie Nichols added a 1-0 decision over Lukas Dregoiw at 182. The Indians also got wins from Keagan Bartlett (220 pounds), Isael Beal (106) and Bryson Heilbut (113).
Central wrestles at Campbell County and Thunder Basin today in Gillette.
SHERIDAN 33, CENTRAL 21
132 pounds: Osborne, Sheridan, pinned Gonzales, 1:10; 138: Crow, Sheridan, def. Bates, 10-8; 145: Goss, Sheridan, pinned Kopf, 3:14; 152: Steel, Sheridan, pinned Gilliam, 2:19; 160: Aguirre, Sheridan, def. Conroy, 8-2; 170: Ring, Central, def. C. Coon, 6-4; 182: Nichols, Central, def. Dregoiw, 1-0; 195: Miller, Central, forfeit; 220: K. Bartlett, Central, def. Strobbe, 5-3; 285: Larson, Sheridan, def. Da. Mattimoe, 4-0; 106: Beal, Central, def. Cleland, 3-1; 113: Heilbut, Central, def. Heyneman, 7-1; 120: Powers, Sheridan, def. Weiss, 5-2; 126: Riesen, Sheridan, def. Medina, 4-3.
Thunder Basin 77
Cheyenne South 0
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne South had nine open classes in a 77-0 dual loss to Thunder Basin on Friday in Gillette.
The Bolts finished with two tech falls and two pins. 106-pounder Joshua Bustos was defeated in a 7-4 decision by Tanner Freeman. The Bison wrestle Sheridan at 11 a.m. today.
THUNDER BASIN 77, SOUTH 0
106 pounds: Freeman, Thunder Basin, def. Bustos 7-4; 132: Draper, Thunder Basin, def. Gallegos 12-3; 145: Rose, Thunder Basin, tech. fall Soden 17-2; 152: Porter, Thunder Basin, tech. fall Warburton; 160: Johnson, Thunder Basin, pinned Aragon 4:28.