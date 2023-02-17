CHEYENNE — Save for a few spots where his previously lengthy locks sprouted from his scalp, Aaron Hood’s head was shaved during the Class 4A East Regional boys swimming and diving meet.
A year earlier, Hood shaved half his head and the opposite half of his mustache. It’s the senior’s way of embracing Cheyenne Central’s tradition of swimmers shaving their heads prior to postseason competitions while putting his own spin on it.
“We always shave our heads for state, so I wanted to do something funny for conference before I shaved it all off for state,” Hood said.
The unique hairdos are a good summation of Hood’s personality, third-year Central coach Josh Bott said. He is both goofy and a believer in tradition.
“He’s been around Central swimming for a long time, because both of his older brothers swam here. He does his best to keep some of those traditions alive,” Bott said.
Hood’s older brothers, Justin and Chris, graduated from Central in 2013 and 2018, respectively. Both were four-year swimmers for the Indians. Aaron followed them into the sport, but didn’t get serious about it until he reached high school.
Aaron enters today’s preliminary heats of the Class 4A state meet with the fastest time in the 100-yard backstroke. He also may swim the 100 butterfly this week.
Hood never would have expected to enter the state meet as a championship contender when he was a freshman and rendered incapable of doing flip turns by the rigors of high school training.
“I could barely handle the workouts that year, but I ended up qualifying for state late in the season,” Hood said. “Going to state made me think, ‘Hey, it’s actually really cool to be able to swim fast.’”
He finished that season excited about his future in the sport. That changed during his sophomore season.
“The team vibe was a little off that year, and I wasn’t sure I wanted to swim as a junior,” Hood said. “(Bott) convinced me to swim last year, and I’m really glad I did. It was an incredible year, and I improved a lot.”
Hood committed himself to the weight room, and his physique was transformed when he stepped onto Central’s pool deck for preseason workouts.
“You could tell he had been really disciplined and put in the time in the weight room,” Bott said. “He was built quite a bit different than he was before. It’s hard for anyone to be disciplined enough to work out on their own, let alone a high school student.
“He was bound and determined to have this be his best season ever.”
Hood has done just that, qualifying for the state meet in seven of eight individual swimming events. He claimed top honors in the 100 backstroke at the East Regional, and took third in the 100 fly.
“The early part of the season was a little tough because I was out of (cardiovascular) shape,” Hood said. “Once, I got into shape, my new muscles helped me swim a lot better.”
Hood has become a leader for the Indians. He has gotten to share his newfound passion for strength training with his teammates after Bott entrusted Hood and senior Ethan Merrill with the honor of leading Central’s Tuesday and Thursday morning weight training sessions.
“It was a lot of responsibility, and we had to figure out how to do everything we wanted and needed to do in an hour,” Hood said. “As the season progressed, we found a system that kept workouts that would be beneficial for swimming and took out things that weren’t beneficial.”
