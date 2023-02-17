Aaron Hood

Cheyenne Central senior Aaron Hood competes in the 100-yard backstroke during the Class 4A East Regional swimming and diving meet Feb. 4 at the Cheyenne East Natatoriam.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Save for a few spots where his previously lengthy locks sprouted from his scalp, Aaron Hood’s head was shaved during the Class 4A East Regional boys swimming and diving meet.

A year earlier, Hood shaved half his head and the opposite half of his mustache. It’s the senior’s way of embracing Cheyenne Central’s tradition of swimmers shaving their heads prior to postseason competitions while putting his own spin on it.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor.

