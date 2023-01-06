Joseph Sawyer

Cheyenne Central junior Joseph Sawyer, right, drives past Riverton senior Kade Gabrielsen during the James Johnson Winter Classic on Thursday at the Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE—Cheyenne Central coach Jim Schaffer said his team’s issues with turnovers, free throw shooting and consistent defense were a cause for concern over the team’s first six games.

Those issues finally came back to bite the Indians. Propelled by a 42-point second half, Riverton was able to take advantage of those mistakes and handed Central its first loss of the season 63-58.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus