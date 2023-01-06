CHEYENNE—Cheyenne Central coach Jim Schaffer said his team’s issues with turnovers, free throw shooting and consistent defense were a cause for concern over the team’s first six games.
Those issues finally came back to bite the Indians. Propelled by a 42-point second half, Riverton was able to take advantage of those mistakes and handed Central its first loss of the season 63-58.
“(Riverton) is very good defensively and they are very physical,” Schaffer said. “You have to give them credit for what they were able to do to us defensively.”
Sawyer started off strong in the first quarter, scoring the first six points for the Indians to open up a 6-0 lead. But Central turned the ball over on its next five possessions, leading to a 7-0 run by Riverton.
The turnover problems went away in the second quarter, as Central outscored Riverton 16-10 to take a 29-21 lead heading into halftime.
After taking a 41-29 lead midway through the third, the turnover problems returned. Mistakes from Central allowed Riverton to claw its way back into the game, outscoring the Indians 11-2 late in the third to cut the lead to two heading into the final quarter.
Central has had a tendency during its first six games to let teams back into the game, but they always made a push to overcome rallies from the other team. Thursday, that push never came.
The teams traded baskets and battled through most of the final quarter, until Parker Paxton knocked down a 3-pointer to give Riverton its first lead of the game. They never relinquished that lead.
“Hopefully that (will serve as a wakeup call),” Schaffer said.
Central struggled heavily from the free-throw line, shooting just 9-for-18 from the line. In the second half, they also did not defended the paint well, particularly in the second half during Riverton’s comeback.
Sawyer and Brown III did everything they could to keep Central in the game. The juniors combined for 35 points, and helped provide sparks at different moments of the game.
“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Sawyer said. “I trusted my teammates, and we all trust each other. We know that anyone can do that on any given night.”
Central was without second-leading scorer Chase Talich. Talich was injured over the Christmas break and will be out for the rest of the season, Shaffer said. Outside of his scoring, Talich’s 6-foot-4 frame provides extra size down low for the Indians.
RIVERTON 63, CENTRAL 58
Cheyenne Central...... 13 16 14 15 — 58
Riverton...................... 11 10 20 22 — 63
Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 0, M. Tafoya 3, Whitworth 7, C. Brown 0, Shumway 3, Sawyer 16, Ma. DeHoff 4, Wiltanger 6, J. Brown III 19.
Riverton: Vincent 5, Devries 16, Gabrielson 8, Paxton 24, Hutchinson 5, Monroe 2, Hauck 3.
Central 61 Bear Creek 44
CHEYENNE—The Indians rebounded and closed their day with a 61-44 win over Bear Creek High of Lakewood, Colorado.
Brown scored a game-best 19 points, while Sawyer chipped in with 15. Zack Wiltanger added 12.