CHEYENNE – Work is bringing Ron Bronson back to the Cheyenne area, but it’s not keeping him from his passion: Tennis.
Bronson grew up playing the sport and played collegiately at Monmouth College in Illinois. He has coached at both the college and high school levels.
His next stop will be Cheyenne Central. He was announced as the Indians’ new coach Friday afternoon.
“Central is a really successful program, maybe the most successful in the entire state historically,” Bronson said. “That part was really appealing to me. It seems like a really great puzzle piece falling into place for me.
“I’ve done a lot of research on the team, and I’m really excited to get there and get started. They’re doing well already, but I’d like to come help them out and see what we can get done.”
Central’s girls have won 16 titles, which is twice as many as the school with the second-most titles. The Lady Indians have claimed six of the past eight state championships, taking five of those outright. Central’s boys 18 state titles are also most in state history, which is five more than Natrona County. They split the 2018 state title with Jackson.
Bronson spent the past three years coaching Catlin Gabel School in Portland, Oregon, leading it to the 2022 4A-1A state title. He has other coaching stops in Colorado and Oregon and Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois.
Bronson spent four years in the Air Force, although his service never brought him to Cheyenne. He moved here after he was discharged and eventually attended the University of Wyoming. Bronson has worked at Laramie County Community College and Eastern Wyoming College.
“I’m really cerebral and want my players armed with a lot of information,” Bronson said. “I want them to understand their opponents and have a game plan for how they’re going to play. They have to be ready and think for themselves. Coaches can’t just call a timeout like basketball or other sports.
“The biggest transition from playing to coaching is letting players just figure it out. Sometimes it’s like, ‘Just give me the racket for five minutes.’ But you can’t help them. You have to watch them and help them figure it out during changeovers.”
Bronson wants his teams to be mentally resilient.
“If the worst thing that happens to us is we lose a tennis match, we’re pretty fortunate,” he said. “We can make mistakes and lose matches because we can always go back to practice and figure it out.
“We’ve had some pretty good success with that approach over the years.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at