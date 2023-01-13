CHEYENNE—Prior to the start of the season, Cheyenne Central boys basketball coach Jim Shaffer was quick to point out Joe Sawyer as a prime candidate for a breakout season.
The junior guard has proven his coach right by becoming one of the Indians’ most reliable players through the first 10 games of this season.
“We knew coming in that he was just really solid and does everything well,” Shaffer said. “We expected him to have a good year.”
Basketball is a sport that has been ingrained in the mind of Sawyer from a young age. With a grandfather and father who coached, and an uncle that competed at the University of Wyoming, Sawyer fell in love with the game when he was around 5 years old.
Sawyer’s first 10 games of this season have been his first true varsity experience for the Indians. Last season, he suited up for Central’s varsity team, but never really saw the court. He used this time to learn from the older guys above him and see how they worked and competed—both in practice and on game day.
Through the course of the off-season, Sawyer spent time playing basketball with his teammates. Due to the team being relatively new playing with each other, this was in an effort to help develop chemistry and team cohesion before the season, he said.
Sawyer’s work in the off-season paid off and helped propel him to an excellent start to the season. He is averaging 15 points and five rebounds per game on a team-leading 64% shooting from the field. He has also led the team in scoring on two separate occasions. The 25 points he scored Dec. 16 against Fort Collins, Colorado, ranks as the Indians’ individual season high.
Scoring is something Sawyer takes a lot of pride in, plus he gets a lot of enjoyment from it. While he is happy with where his scoring is at right now, Sawyer knows he needs to improve on the defensive end.
“I lack on defense every now and then,” Sawyer said. “I just need to compete every day in practice and guard as hard as I can every rep.”
Sawyer is not one of those players that will wow with their athleticism, Shaffer said. But where Sawyer does excel is in his knowledge and versatility. He has played every position at multiple points during his career, and has been able to find success anywhere on the court. He is a player that tends to slip under the radar because what he does so well is not the flashiest thing.
“Unless you are focused on watching Joe or have a really good understanding of the game, it’s easy to miss what he does,” Shaffer said. “He is just really, really solid and does everything well.”
Being Central’s Swiss Army knife is a role Sawyer relishes. Thanks to some earlier experiences in his high school career, Sawyer has been able to prepare himself to take on that role.
“I have (definitely) embraced (that role),” Sawyer. “My freshman year, I was a point guard on the sophomore team, and last year, I went to a wing. I just got experience everywhere.”
Of course, versatility is nothing without the confidence to achieve it. Sawyer is a player who projects confidence. While he is quick to give credit to his teammates for helping him get to where he is, he also firmly believes no one on the team can beat him one-on-one.
Sawyer has already taken on a big role coming into the season for Central, but will now be expected to take on an even larger one. Chase Talich, the team’s second-leading scorer and best interior defender, was lost for the season due to injury. While the pressure is on for him to deliver even more than he already has, Sawyer said he doesn’t feel any of it.
“We have been in that situation before,” Sawyer said. “It is tough without him, but we have been in that situation before.”
Sawyer’s play has helped Central jump out to an 8-2 record to start the season. But, like the rest of the team, Sawyer’s goals for the season extend far beyond just starting the year off on the right foot. The main goal for Central is to get back to and win the state title game—a feat they were able to accomplish just two seasons ago.
“We’ve got a big sheet (in our locker room) with a bunch of goals, and the main one is winning a state championship,” Sawyer said. “Other than that, we have things like not turning on each other when things go bad and adversity hits.”