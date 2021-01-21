Cheyenne South junior Marcus Manzanares drives to the basket during a boys varsity game against Cheyenne Central Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, inside Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated South, 77-54. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Nathanial Talich shoots a one-handed mid range shot during a boys varsity game against Cheyenne South Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, inside Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated South, 77-54. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Lawson Lovering makes a move in the low post during a boys varsity game against Cheyenne South Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, inside Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated South, 77-54. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South junior Marcus Manzanares drives to the basket during a boys varsity game against Cheyenne Central Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, inside Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated South, 77-54. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Nathanial Talich shoots a one-handed mid range shot during a boys varsity game against Cheyenne South Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, inside Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated South, 77-54. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Lawson Lovering makes a move in the low post during a boys varsity game against Cheyenne South Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, inside Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated South, 77-54. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle