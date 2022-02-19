CHEYENNE – A strong defensive effort in the second half helped Cheyenne Central build a double-digit advantage over Laramie on Friday night.
The fifth-ranked Indians outscored Laramie 28-13 in the second half for a 51-32 victory.
“We just really had a good plan and had a good idea of what they wanted to do and I thought the kids executed it tremendously,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “This is the first weekend we’ve gone undefeated … it was big win for us tonight.”
Central found some quality looks early by working the ball inside against the Plainsmen’s zone defense, but Central was only able to muster four points though the first 3 minutes of the game. Laramie hit its first bucket with 4 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first on a Diego Medina 3-pointer, but the Indians held a 13-7 lead after the first.
Laramie was quick to tie it in the second quarter after a corner 3-pointer from Trey Enzi with just under 6 minutes left in the period, but Central continued to find some success with its zone offense.
“Early on, I thought there were some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of, but we settled in and and we continued to play a little high-low and finally made a couple 3s,” Lain said. “And, eventually, we got them to where they couldn’t really zone us. A lot of that is James (Brown) because he’s so crafty at the high post and plays above the rim.”
With 2:08 remaining in the first half, Mason Branch knotted the score at 19-19 for Laramie, but that was the closest it was for the reminder of the game with the Indians holding a 23-19 lead going into the break.
Central (12-8 overall, 6-3 Class 4A East Conference) continued to get some decent offensive opportunities in the third quarter, but this time, it was in transition.
“We struggled with our transition in the first half and we talked about it in the locker room and in the second half,” Central sophomore Chase Talich said. “And we just went out and made big transition plays.”
A key reason Central was have success running the floor was Laramie’s inability to make shots and not get set up in its defense.
“You hold a team to 51 points you should have a good shot at winning. But you’re not going to win many when you score 32 in a game,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said. “They were just getting out and extending and pressured us and we struggled to get in our offense.”
The offensive woes continued to hurt the Plainsmen with only eight third quarter points and with their second bucket of the fourth quarter not coming until there was 2:36 left in the game.
“We missed some good looks and we got frustrated and we could never build any confidence or momentum,” Shaffer said. “And I think as our frustrations mounted offensively, we tried to do too much on our own.”
Nathanial Talich finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds for the Indians. Diego Medina led the Plainsmen (10-10, 3-6) with eight.
LARAMIE 51, CENTRAL 32
Laramie…………………. 7 12 8 5 – 51
Cheyenne Central…… 13 10 12 16 – 32
Laramie: Medina 8, Morris 6, Busch 4, Summers 5, Enzi 7, Branch 2.
Cheyenne Central: Rigg 7, Gerdes 3, N. Talich 17, C. Talich 4, Brown 14, White 2, Filbin 0, Whitworth 0, Shumway 0, Darrah 2, Scuderi 0.