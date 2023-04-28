Cheyenne Central Indians

CHEYENNE — Genuine scoring chances were few and far between when Sheridan visited Cheyenne Central on Friday night.

Sheridan got the match’s lone goal early in the second half and withstood a late push to leave Riske Field with a 1-0 victory.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus