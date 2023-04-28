CHEYENNE — Genuine scoring chances were few and far between when Sheridan visited Cheyenne Central on Friday night.
Sheridan got the match’s lone goal early in the second half and withstood a late push to leave Riske Field with a 1-0 victory.
The Broncs were awarded a direct kick from about 25 yards away from the goal in the 49th minute. Senior midfield Colson Coon quickly spotted the ball and rifled a shot inside the left upper corner of the frame for the game-winning tally.
No. 3-ranked Central thought it knotted the score when Samuel Lucas Smith stuffed the rebound of a Logan Custis indirect kick into the goal. However, the center referee waved the goal off because he said Smith kicked the ball out of Sheridan goalkeeper Beck Haswell’s hands. The Indians contended that Haswell dropped the ball, making it fair game for Smith’s shot.
“That was a great free kick on (Coon’s) part,” first-year Central coach Dirk Dijkstal said. “That team is very athletic and very dangerous. Coon is a special player, and we did a good job of keeping him under wraps, for the most part.
“We tried to throw the kitchen sink at them at the end, but it didn’t work out. We got some opportunities, but it didn’t work out.”
No. 3-ranked Central (10-2-0 overall, 8-2-0 Class 4A East Conference) took 13 shots, putting seven of them on goal. Sheridan got six of its 10 shots on frame.
The Indians are accustomed to getting 20 or more shots per contest and dominating possession. They weren’t able to do that Friday.
“We didn’t play to our standard,” Smith said. “We can do a lot better at moving off ball and possessing the ball in general. We’ve been out-possessing teams by a wide margin, but we lacked on that a little bit.
“Sheridan is a big, physical, athletic team that does a good job of getting to aerial balls, which is something we’re not the best at. Those kinds of things led to us not getting as many opportunities on goal.”
Sheridan was consistently quick to the ball on free kick opportunities, and Smith used some of that strategy to give the Indians their best scoring chance early. In the 52nd minute, Central was awarded a direct kick just outside the top of the penalty area. Smith quickly booted the ball past the wall and through traffic. Haswell was forced to dive to his left to make the save.
Dijkstal said the loss provided a lot of learning opportunities for Central.
“It was a highly emotional game, and it was hard to get into the flow of things,” Dijkstal said. “We didn’t play to the best of our ability. We were way too direct and let things get to us.
“This is going to be a maturity game, where we learn how to handle the emotions. We played our hearts out, but Sheridan is a very good team.”
SHERIDAN 1, CENTRAL 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goal: Sheridan, C. Coon (direct kick), 49.
Shots: Sheridan 10, Central 13. Shots on goal: Sheridan 6, Central 7. Saves: Sheridan 7 (Haswell); Central 5 (Somerset).
Corner kicks: Sheridan 3, Central 5. Offsides: Sheridan 0, Central 1. Fouls: Sheridan 16, Central 13. Yellow cards: Sheridan 3 (D. Steel, 27. Bench, 38. Bateson, 66); Central 5 (Shumway, 8. Hendren, 23. SL Smith, 53. Custis, 72. John, 80).