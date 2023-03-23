Cheyenne Central sophomore Justin Hendren (2) dribbles beside Cheyenne East sophomore Hunter Sallee (11) during a soccer game in Okie Blanchard Stadium at Cheyenne East High School on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
CHEYENNE — Having its matchup with crosstown rival Cheyenne East delayed a day because wet, heavy snow made the field unsafe left holes in Cheyenne Central’s lineup.
The Indians spent the first half Thursday adjusting to having new players in new roles. While they had a few hair-raising scoring chances, East had the better of the opportunities in the opening 40 minutes.
Central settled in during the second half, and it showed. The Indians netted a pair of goals after halftime to secure a 3-1 win over the Thunderbirds.
“We had problems figuring out who was going to fill some roles in the midfield and help connect the defense to the offense,” first-year Central coach Dirk Dijkstal said. “We struggled with that in the first half. These East-Central games are always highly emotional, and it took our kids about 20 minutes to settle down and get the right touch.
“We started moving through the midfield the way we want to when we moved Roscoe (Cone-LeBeaumont) from forward to midfield and fill that role. He gave us more possession when we were being too direct and playing too long.”
East outshot the Indians 6-4 in the first half, including a 2-1 edge in shots on goal. Sophomore Hunter Sallee had the T-Birds’ best chance before the intermission when he clanged a shot off the left upright in the 20th minute.
East junior goalkeeper Jaxon Miller kept the match scoreless in the 32nd when he charged outside the penalty area to make a slide tackle on Central’s Logan Custis, who was running alone down the right sideline on a breakaway.
“(Miller) is an anomaly of an athlete,” T-Birds coach Ryan Cameron said. “You don’t see many 6-foot-6 kids who move like he does. That was a spot where we needed someone to make a play.
“It was a cool moment for a kid we asked to try a new position, take a chance and play there. He did a nice job.”
Custis capitalized on an East miscue and got a fortunate bounce in the 36th.
A T-Birds defender came up empty when he tried to kick the ball out of harm’s way near the top of the 18. Custis played the ball into space and ripped a shot toward the far post past a diving Miller. The ball hit inside of the left upright and ricocheted into the right side netting for a 1-0 Central lead.
East junior midfielder Brenden Bohlmann knotted the score 1-1 in the 40th with a direct kick from the top of the penalty area that sneaked inside the upper, left corner of the frame.
“I just picked a spot, placed it and scored it,” Bohlmann said. “I thought it would go in if I put it there. I thought that was my best option because of the wall and how close we were to the goal.”
In the 45th, Central sophomore Justin Hendren drew a foul just inside the 18 giving him a penalty kick. He sent a low, right-footed shot to Miller’s left for a 2-1 Indians lead.
Freshman Zeman Collins added an insurance goal in the 78th by running onto a through-ball and slipped a shot past Miller, who was charging hard off his line.
Central finished with 13 shots to East’s nine. Both squads put five shots on goal.
“We had to send the ball on the ground instead of trying to kick it over the defense,” Hendren said. “We had some people in new positions, and they had to get used to it before we could get going.”
The T-Birds (2-1 overall, 0-1 Class 4A East) host Thunder Basin at 6 tonight. Central (3-0, 1-0) hosts the Bolts at noon Saturday.