CHEYENNE – First-year Cheyenne Central girls soccer coach Kaylin Olivas thought Cheyenne South controlled the tempo and play during the first half Thursday evening.
The Lady Indians didn’t adapt to what South was throwing at them, Olivas said. That changed during the second half.
Central started to dictate play after catching an early break in the final 40 minutes of a 3-0 victory at Bison Stadium.
“We needed to play more as a team and start introducing our patterns of play more, and improve our movement off ball,” Olivas said. “South did a good job in the first half of forcing us to play into their game and frustrating us. … Instead of moving, checking back and recognizing what (South’s) defense was doing, we were kind of going with them.
“We didn’t allow ourselves opportunities to find each other, and that created problems. Once we changed our movement and started checking into space, it got better because we were forcing (South) to move more.”
Junior Nolee Parker got Central on the scoreboard in the 43rd minute when her shot slipped through the hands of South freshman Trinity Dotson – who was playing goalkeeper for the first time – and into the net.
“That made us pick our heads up and realize we were in the game,” Parker said. “We started playing how we play after that.”
Central outshot the Bison 12-4 overall, but only enjoyed a 4-2 advantage during the first half. The Lady Indians put 10 shots on goal, while holding South to two attempts on frame. Central held a 2-1 edge in shots on goal during the first half.
“We did what we talked about all week, which was shifting as a team, moving up as a team and not letting (Central) dictate what we do,” South coach Brandon McHenry said. “We did everything we wanted to do in the first half.
“We held our own. Our starting goalkeeper was sick, our starting center back was sick, and we had people playing out of position who played awesome in new roles. We played together and played well. Unfortunately, we couldn’t put anything in.”
Parker assisted on Ava Taylor’s goal in the 54th minute that put Central up 2-0. Parker also sent a corner kick in that Madi Moore converted into a goal during the 71st.
“We needed to get our heads in the game,” Parker said. “We know how to play, and we know how to have fun out there, and we weren’t doing that.”
CENTRAL 3, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 0-0
Goals: CC, Parker (Grenfell), 43. CC, Taylor (Parker), 54. CC, Moore (Parker), 71.
Shots: CC 12, CS 4. Shots on goal: CC 10, CS 2. Saves: CC 2 (Osterland); CS 7 (Dotson).
Corner kicks: CC 8, CS 3. Offsides: CC 3, CS 0. Fouls: CC 6, CS 4.