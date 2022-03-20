CHEYENNE – Kaylin Olivas knew there was going to be a learning curve for her Cheyenne Central girls soccer team as it adjusts to her style of play.
Those growing pains were on display during the No. 5-ranked Lady Indians’ 2-0 loss to visiting Kelly Walsh on Saturday afternoon at Riske Field.
“We’re running a different system than what they’re used to, and a different style of play,” the first-year coach said. “They’re learning right now, so it’s going to be a process. We’ve already improved from our first match to our second.
“It’s just a matter of adding a few things into our attack so that we can go to goal and we can be successful. The thing about soccer is that it’s not about how you start the season, it’s about how you finish.”
Central (0-2) outshot the fourth-ranked Trojans during the first half, yet had nothing to show for it. The match was more even in the final 40 minutes, but Kelly Walsh capitalized on its chances.
The Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute when junior Regan Camp ran onto an Emma Holmberg corner kick and put it past Central junior goalkeeper Gracie Osterland.
Kelly Walsh sealed the match with a 74th minute goal after junior Hannah Holmberg got behind the defense and a one-on-one with Osterland.
“This weekend was kind of a struggle,” said Olivas, whose team opened the season with a 2-0 loss to Natrona County on Friday in Casper. “We only have 23 players available because a lot of players don’t have enough practices to play right now. We lost a tough one (Friday) and then traveled all night to come back and play (Saturday) afternoon.
“We have tired legs, and it definitely showed in the second half. We stopped doing the things that were working for us in the first. The girls were putting the work in, but they didn’t have the legs to finish it off in the second half.”
The teams were even in both shots (10) and shots on goal (8). The Indians outshot the Trojans 7-4 during the first half.
“We were doing what we practice, which is spreading the field and building from the back and then going to the midfield,” Central senior forward Calie Mosely said. “During the second half, we were kind of just booting the ball and skipping the midfield. We definitely need to work more on building from the back.”
Mosely agrees with Olivas that the Indians will be better once the adapt to her preferred style of play.
“We have a lot of potential as a team,” Mosely said. “It’s all about working together and discovering our abilities in these new positions with a new coach. We’ve really been focusing on breaking the game down into small pieces.
“Once we can put all those small pieces together and work as a team, we’ll be a lot better.”
KELLY WALSH 2, CENTRAL 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goals: KW, Camp (E. Holmberg), 65. KW, H. Holberg (unassisted), 74.
Shots: KW 10, CC 10. Shots on goal: KW 8, CC 8. Saves: KW 8 (Harris); CC 6 (Osterland).
Corner kicks: KW 2, CC 0. Offsides: KW 1, CC 1. Fouls: KW 5, CC 7.