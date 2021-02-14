CHEYENNE – A stagnant second half offensively caused issues for the Cheyenne Central girls on Saturday.
The Lady Indians held a lead as large as 11 points early in the third period, but struggled to find shots in the second half as they fell to top-ranked Thunder Basin 43-35.
“We just had a dry spell offensively and shot really well early when they didn’t,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We always say that this is a game of runs. We made ours early and they clawed back and they stayed with it, give them credit.”
Baylee Delbridge connected with Kelsey Basart early in the first period on a slipped screen which gave Central an 8-5 lead. Thunder Basin answered and closed out the opening frame on a 7-0 run over 2 minutes, 12 seconds, that ended with Kate Hladky draining a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Delbridge started the second period with a bucket after pump faking and hitting a baseline jumper. Basart made a pair of free throws shortly after and Central held a 13-12 advantage. It built on that advantage and was on an eight-point run before Sydney Solem finished at the rim for the Bolts.
The Indians’ defense held the Bolts to only three more points throughout the quarter and only five total in the second quarter and held a 23-17 lead at the half.
“We’re real proud of our defensive effort,” Kirkbride said. “We need to cut down on those turnovers, but other than that I thought we played really well (Saturday), especially defensively.”
Delbridge scored five quick points to start the second half, increasing Central’s lead to 11. Those were the only points the Indians got on the board in the third frame and went almost a full seven minutes without scoring.
Regardless, Central (9-5 overall) still limited Thunder Basin’s offense and held the lead at the end of the third quarter. The Bolts are the top-scoring team in Class 4A at 62.2 points per game, and had just 27 at the end of the third period. It was a goal for Central to stop Gabby Drube, who is the second-leading scorer in the state averaging 16.6 points per outing. She finished the game with a mere seven points.
“Our defense was great,” Delbridge said. “We ran a zone with a specific full-front on (Drube) and we wanted to try and make the rest of the team beat us … we were able to execute it really well.”
The third quarter offensive woes followed the Indians into the fourth. Thunder Basin (14-1) took the lead early in the period, and although they cut it to one point a few times down the stretch, the Indians couldn’t pull back ahead, scoring only seven fourth-quarter points. Turnovers were the biggest cause for concern down the stretch for Central.
Delbridge finished with a game-high 16 points, and Basart chipped in with 15.
The outcome obviously wasn’t what Central had hoped for, but the performance – primarily defensively – against the top-ranked team in the state gave the team some confidence going forward.
“Knowing that if we just clean up a couple things here and there, we can beat this team and we can beat any team in the state,” Delbridge said. “We just need to clean up a few things and get better at limiting our turnovers.”
THUNDER BASIN 43, CENTRAL 35
Thunder Basin……….. 12 5 10 16 – 43
Cheyenne Central…….. 8 15 5 7 – 35
Thunder Basin: Demising 10, Larson 3, Hladky 4, Drube 7, Solem 9, Pilon 2, Spelts 8.
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 3, Basart 15, Kam. Tempel 1, C. Fraley 0, D. Mirich 0, Gerig 0, Cowley 0, Brant 0, Allen 0, Delbridge 16.