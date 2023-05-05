CHEYENNE — The No. 4-ranked Cheyenne Central boys had a lot of shots in the first half Friday, but only had two goals to show for it.
In the second half, the Indians had fewer shots, but finished with a 5-0 victory over visiting Cheyenne South at Riske Field.
Central took 15 of its 21 shots during the first half. That included 12 of its 15 shots on goal. The Indians scored on every shot on goal they took in the match’s final 40 minutes.
“We want to get into postseason form, so we took this match very seriously and maintained possession and started working on supporting one another through our formations,” first-year Central coach Dirk Dijkstal said. “We were able to come out after halftime and get some quick goals that allowed us to get a lot more kids into the match.”
Those second-half tallies came in a three-minute outburst.
Junior Logan Custis looped a shot from the left side of the penalty area into the far side netting in the 46th minute to give Central a 3-0 lead. He ran onto a through-ball from Samuel Lucas Smith behind the defense and scored a nearly identical goal from just inside the 18 in the 47th minute.
In the 48th, Sammy Shumway was facing midfield with two defenders at his back.
He used his cleats to rake the ball behind him and between the defenders, where Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont ran onto it. The pass left Cone-LeBeaumont one-on-one with South goalkeeper Aiden Mitchell, and Cone-LeBeaumont buried the chance for a 5-0 margin.
“We have pretty good chemistry all around on our team, and we have a pretty good idea what each other is going to do,” Cone-LeBeaumont said. “That was a really good play from him, and I’m glad I finished it off.”
Central’s first goal came in the sixth minute, when Cone-LeBeaumont held the ball on the left side of the penalty area before centering a pass to Shumway, who scored.
South’s best chances of the match came in the 25th and 26th.
Junior DeMarcus Contreras headed a corner kick just over the crossbar, and then had a header off a direct kick go just wide of the upright.
Samuel Lucas Smith put Central up 2-0 in the 30th when he ran onto a loose ball and booted it toward South’s goal from 30 yards out. The shot got through a crowd just outside the penalty area and skipped off the turf over a diving Mitchell.
The Bison took just five shots overall, including three on goal. Central’s potent offense — especially in the second half — forced South to take a more defensive stance, assistant coach Jose Guerrero said.
“We came out with a game plan and tried to put it into play,” he said. “There were a couple moments where it worked, but that kind of went out the window when we got down. When they scored two or three goals in a couple of minutes, we had to make a quick adjustment.
“We sacrificed some pieces that caused our offense to die off just so we could settle the score down.”
Guerrero had to fill in for Bison head coach Josh Eastman, who was serving a one-game suspension after being red-carded during Wednesday night’s match with Cheyenne East.
CENTRAL 5, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: Central, Shumway (Cone-LeBeaumont), 6. Central, S. Smith (unassisted), 30. Central, Custis (Shumway), 46. Central, Custis (S. Smith), 47. Central, Cone-LeBeaumont (Shumway), 48.
Shots: South 5, Central 21. Shots on goal: South 3, Central 15. Saves: South 10 (Mitchell); Central 3 (Somerset).
Corner kicks: South 2, Central 5. Offsides: South 1, Central 4. Fouls: South 5, Central 12. Yellow cards: South 2 (De La Rosa, 49. Contreras, 64).