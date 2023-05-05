CHEYENNE — The No. 4-ranked Cheyenne Central boys had a lot of shots in the first half Friday, but only had two goals to show for it.

In the second half, the Indians had fewer shots, but finished with a 5-0 victory over visiting Cheyenne South at Riske Field.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus