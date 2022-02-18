CHEYENNE – Second-half defensive pressure helped Cheyenne Central pull away from Cheyenne South on Thursday night.
After surrendering 26 points in the first half, the Lady Indians clamped down defensively in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead and come away with a 62-46 victory at Storey Gym.
“We were able to create some turnovers, and for us to be successful, we’ve got to have defensive pressure and create turnovers,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We weren’t getting that much in the first half, and they had a good game plan, and they played well, they shot it well. We just weren’t able to do what we wanted to do in the first half.”
Central sophomore Madisyn Baillie broke an early scoring drought for both teams with a basket, but Bailey Williams was quick to tie it for South and again connected to give South its first lead of the contest off a Central turnover. Turnovers plagued the Indians in the first quarter, as they committed five in the first 3 minutes, 10 seconds of the game. The Lady Bison failed to take advantage, however, only turning one of those into a bucket.
The teams traded the lead three times through the rest of the frame, with the last time coming on a Janiah Wright triple just as time expired, giving the Bison a 10-8 advantage.
“We didn’t take care of the ball as well as we had hoped to coming into the game,” Central junior Mia Gerig said. “Toward the end, we kind of stepped up and started moving quicker, and that’s when we’re playing our best is when we’re moving fast.”
South carried that momentum into the second quarter, jumping out to a quick 8-0 run and holding its biggest lead of the contest. Central was in foul trouble early in the second quarter, sending South to the free-throw line for easy points. The Bison went 7 for 11 from the free-throw line in the second period.
The Indians responded to the eight-point South run by taking the lead back with a Karson Tempel basket, but Kaelin VanTassell scored five consecutive points for the Bison, pushing their lead back to five. Central was quick to counter, and Roree Cowley drained a 3 just before the halftime horn to knot the score at 26 apiece.
Throughout the first half, South was applying full-court pressure, and although the Indians had no trouble breaking the press, they couldn’t convert on easy opportunities. In the second half, and especially early in the third quarter, the Indians instead used their press to get and convert quality looks.
“We were able to execute our game plan in the first half, and obviously Central got on that game plan, and it wasn’t as effective in the second half,” South coach Brodie Epler said. “It was really more about them executing their things in the second half better than we were.”
Izzy Kelly scored four straight points off of turnovers from Central’s press, giving the Indians a 34-31 advantage and forcing a South timeout with 4:59 left in the third. Central never trailed again, and closed out the quarter on a 9-2 run.
South kept battling, but Central maintained its lead throughout the final quarter to improve to 6-13 overall and 4-4 in Class 4A East conference play.
“That third quarter killed us, and it’s a tale of two halves,” Epler said. “But the product that we put out on the floor tonight was leaps and bounds better than it was two weeks ago, and even a month ago, when we played these guys.”
Baillie finished with 14 points for the Indians, and Williams led South with 15. Central hosts Laramie at 6 p.m. today, and South (0-18, 0-8) squares off with East at 6 p.m. at Storey Gym.
CENTRAL 62, SOUTH 46
Cheyenne South………. 10 16 7 13 – 46
Cheyenne Central…….. 8 18 17 19 – 62
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 3, Wright 9, Montgomery 0, Brennan 6, Smith 4, Williams 15, VanTassell 9, Garcia 0.
Cheyenne Central: Mirich 4, Baillie 14, Gerig 10, Kirkbride 5, Gillam 2, Cowley 12, Clements 1, Kam. Tempel 3, Kar. Tempel 2, Kelly 4, Allen 3, Wade 2.