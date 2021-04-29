CHEYENNE – Third-ranked Cheyenne Central didn’t have many shots on goal during the second half Wednesday.
It made the ones it got count during a 3-0 win over Cheyenne East at Riske Field.
The Lady Indians put just four shots on frame during the match’s final 40 minutes.
“We’re kind of an electrifying team,” Central coach Jeff Norman said. “We have periods where we don’t do a lot and suddenly we’re dangerous and put the ball away.
“This was a combination of speed and moments of brilliance shadowed by play we need to improve.”
Senior Zoe Lam netted a pair of goals and assisted on another in the win. Her first score of the second half came on a direct kick from 20 yards. The shot from the right side had plenty of movement on it as it found the far side netting in the 58th minute.
Lam’s second tally came off a Calie Mosely corner kick in the 65th. Lam ran onto the pass and struck it in stride for a 3-0 advantage.
“We’ve always work on corner kicks, but we’ve never really been that good about finishing set pieces during my Central career,” Lam said. “We capitalized on those this year. It’s good to see that hard work paying off.
“Ruby Jacobsen was defending me on that corner, and she’s a phenomenal player. I just found some space and put it away.”
Mosely put Central (6-2 overall, 6-2 Class 4A East) up 1-0 in the 22nd when she ran onto a long pass from Lam behind the East defense that left her one-on-one with Kershaw.
The Thunderbirds (2-6, 2-6) got their best scoring chances over a six-minute stretch in the second half. Central senior keeper Sarah Foster charged off her line and slid at East forward Faith Burdett. It disrupted Burdett enough that the ball skipped over the end line for a goal kick.
In the 50th, East freshman midfielder Jordan Griess struck a free kick from 39 yards out that forced Foster to jump and play over the crossbar for a corner kick.
“I got kind of lucky on the first one because (Burdett) kind of mis-hit it,” Foster said. “That’s a hard ball to save based on where she was. She was only about 10 yards out.
“My teammates deserve a lot of credit for helping me save that free kick. They made a pretty good wall that didn’t leave (Griess) with many places to go.”
East outshot Central 17-10 overall. Both teams put eight shots on frame, but seven of the T-Birds’ shots on goal came during the second half.
“We’re still struggling to get some of our shots on frame, and knowing when to shoot and when to pass,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “That will come. We’re working on that in practice.
“You have to tip your hat to Central. They played well and scored on their opportunities. Hopefully we get some goals this weekend and get some confidence back up.”
CENTRAL 3, EAST 0
Halftime: Central 1-0.
Goals: Central, Mosely (Lam), 22. Central, Lam (direct kick), 58. Central, Lam (Mosely), 65.
Shots: CE 17, CC 10. Shots on goal: CE 8, CC 8. Saves: CE 5 (Kershaw); CC 8 (Foster).
Corner kicks: CE 3, CC 2. Offsides: CE 0, CC 2. Fouls: CE 4, CC 7.