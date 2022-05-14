CHEYENNE – After scoring eight goals Thursday, Sheridan’s firepower continued to be on display Friday afternoon.
The Broncs scored four first-half goals in a 5-0 win over Cheyenne Central in the semifinals of the Class 4A East Regional at Riske Field.
“It really was defined right in front of our goalie – in the goal box, not in the penalty box, the goal box. They got a little bit of momentum, and that club is physical and aggressive,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “They played as a team and in multiples. They saw the goal very clearly, and we did not defend the goal with a vision that was dangerous and helpful to our keeper.”
Sheridan junior Colson Coon made his presence felt midway through the first half with a pair of goals two minutes apart.
Coon’s first score came in the 20th, when he received a cross from Cael Gilbertson from the right side of the pitch and put the ball into the bottom right corner of the net with a header. His second score came when he ran onto a Kaden Bateson corner kick and deposited his second header of the game. Coon almost knocked in a third header in the 25th on another Bateson corner kick, but the shot hit the post.
“We really focused on working hard and sticking to the game plan … we put a lot of passes together and got our goals in,” Coon said. “I was talking to my teammate at the top of the 18(-yard box), and he told me to go near post (on the second goal), so I saw it was open and I sprinted there, and Kaden put the perfect ball there, and I got my head on it, and it went in.”
Mathew Ketner put the Broncs ahead 3-0 in the 33rd when he gathered the ball on the right side of the box and was able to squeeze it past Central goalie Jackson Cook. Sheridan’s final goal of the half was in the 39th minute, when a Bateson corner kick was deflected by Cook, bounced off the top crossbar, and was rebounded by Reed Rabon, who got just enough of a touch to knock it in.
Central had just one shot in the first half to Sheridan’s 11.
“They definitely set the tone early, and they had that advantage with the wind in the first half,” Central sophomore Koen Ziemann said. “We weren’t able to keep up after that, and we just needed to play better as a whole – each individual. We kind of allowed them to do what they do.”
The Indians managed to find somewhat of an attack in the second half and tallied eight shots, only two on goal. The first of those on-goal looks was from Sam Smith at the top of the box, but was stopped by Sheridan goalkeeper Chris Larson in the 45th.
Sammy Shumway saw Central’s best look of the match when he had an open net after Larson tried to make a play on the ball out of the goal, but Shumway’s shot hit the right post.
Sheridan was limited offensively for most of the second half. In the short time it wasn’t, Frank Sinclair capped its scoring with a low shot that rolled past Central’s backup keeper, Charlie Lewis. It was one of the only miscues Central had in the second half.
“I told my players to totally erase the first half and told them, ‘That’s done, let’s play a second half as a game in itself,’” Denisson said. “So, we stood up and created some nice things. I think in the second half we responded with skill, and we responded to each other.”
The Broncs play Laramie for the East Regional title today at noon and Central plays Thunder Basin in the third-place match at 10 a.m.
SHERIDAN 5, CENTRAL 0
Halftime: 4-0
Goals: Sheridan, Coon (Gilbertson), 20. Sheridan, Coon (Bateson), 22. Sheridan, Ketner (unassisted), 33. Sheridan, Rabon (unassisted), 39. Sheridan, Sinclair (unassisted), 65.
Shots: SH 8, CC 7. Shots on goal: SH 8, CC 2. Saves: SH 2 (Larson), CC 3 (Cook; John 1; Lewis 1).
Corner kicks: SH 7, CC 4. Fouls: SH 8, CC 4. Offsides: SH 0, CC 3. Yellow cards: Sheridan 1 (Jack, 76).