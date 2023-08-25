CHEYENNE – It took reigning Class 4A state champion Sheridan more than a quarter to find its footing Friday night at Cheyenne Central.

The Broncs went three-and-out on their first two drives, but scored 26 unanswered points to pick up a 26-7 victory in the Class 4A season-opener at Riske Field.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.

