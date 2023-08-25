CHEYENNE – It took reigning Class 4A state champion Sheridan more than a quarter to find its footing Friday night at Cheyenne Central.
The Broncs went three-and-out on their first two drives, but scored 26 unanswered points to pick up a 26-7 victory in the Class 4A season-opener at Riske Field.
“We knew in the back of our minds we were making plays and getting down in the red zone, but just weren’t finishing,” said Sheridan senior wide receiver Dane Steel, who finished with nine catches for 181 yards. “We had to start capitalizing on certain plays in order to put ourselves in a good spot.”
Central’s lone touchdown of the night came on a short field after Broncs punter Karson Chase mis-hit a kick that went out of bounds at Sheridan’s 42.
The Indians converted a pair of fourth downs to take the lead early. The second of those fourth-down conversions came on an eight-yard touchdown run by senior running back Mason Counter with 2 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“We came out with good energy and executed on the things we’ve been working on the past few weeks,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “Sheridan is a good team with a lot of experience, and we got behind a little bit. We talked all week about how we couldn’t afford to give them free ones, and we had a couple mistakes Sheridan was able to take advantage of.”
Sheridan’s offense stalled at Central’s 10 on the ensuing drive, but Ty Gilbertson got the Broncs on the scoreboard with a 26-yard field goal.
Momentum swung in the visitors' direction immediately after that.
Central kick returner Cade Brown had the low kickoff go through his arms and off his body near the goal line. He also kicked the ball forward while trying to pick it up and was eventually dragged down at Central’s 11-yard line.
The Indians went three-and-out on that drive, as well as their final three drives of the first half. Sheridan got a 5-yard touchdown run from Steel to take a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
Nahir Aguirre added a 21-yard touchdown scamper for a 17-7 lead with 1:25 remaining in the first half.
“Early on, we were sticking to our assignments and not second-guessing ourselves,” Central senior quarterback Miles Porwoll said. “We came out of the locker room fired up and did what we were capable of. We weren’t in our heads yet.
“A few little mistakes early snowballed, and our inexperience showed. Those mistakes compounded, doubt creeped in, and it showed in the results on the field.”
A scoreless third quarter gave way to fireworks late.
Steel blocked Brock Pedersen’s 36-yard field goal attempt with 8:41 remaining. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Steel caught a pass from Dominick Berrettini on the right side and cut it across the field for a 45-yard gain.
Terran Grooms scored from six yards out two plays later to stretch the lead to 24-7 with 7:22 remaining.
The Indians went three-and-out on their next drive and elected to punt from their own 19. The snap went over Pedersen’s head and into the end zone. Pedersen tried to collect the ball and get a kick off, but was met by a swarm of bodies that pushed the ball out of bounds for a safety and a 26-7 Sheridan lead.
Things weren’t all bad for Central, though. Senior defensive lineman Tyler Gaer recovered a fumble in the second quarter, and junior cornerback Nate Brenchley intercepted a pass in the end zone during the second half.
Porwoll rushed for 96 yards on 26 carries. He also passed for 94 yards.
Central returns to action against Kelly Walsh at 6 p.m. Friday in Casper.
SHERIDAN 26, CENTRAL 7
Sheridan…… 0 17 0 9 – 26
Cheyenne Central…… 7 0 0 0 – 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CC: Counter 8 run (Pedersen kick), 2:25.
Second Quarter
S: T. Gilbertson 26 field goal, 10:21.
S: Berrettini 5 run (Gilbertson kick), 6:11.
S: Aguirre 21 run (Gilbertson kick), 1:25.
Fourth Quarter
S: Grooms 6 run (Gilbertson kick), 7:22.
S: Safety, 5:06.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Sheridan: Grooms 10-78, Aguirre 11-70, D. Steel 4-24, Berrettini 7-32, Metcalf 1-(minus-3). Cheyenne Central: C. Talich 4-8, Counter 11-21, Porwoll 26-96.
Passing
Sheridan: Berrettini 12-21-1 193. Cheyenne Central: Porwoll 11-20-0 94.
Receiving
Sheridan: Phillipp 1-2, D. Steel 9-181, B. Haswell 1-5, O’Leary 1-5. Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 2-27, C. Talich 6-31, Berry 2-25, Brenchley 1-11.
