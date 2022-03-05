CHEYENNE – Sheridan’s 3-point shooting lifted it to a spot in the Class 4A state tournament.
The Broncs made nine 3-pointers to pull ahead for a nip-and-tuck 63-57 win over Cheyenne Central in a Class 4A East Conference tournament elimination game Saturday morning at Cheyenne South.
“That’s a game you might see in a state championship,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “It was a great, well-played game. Both teams were ready from the tip. The difference was they made nine 3s, including two late that were really tough. They also made their free throws.”
The game was tight from the second quarter on.
Central (14-10 overall) raced to a 10-3 first-quarter lead before Sheridan answered with a 9-2 surge to knot the score 12-12. The Indians led 17-12 after the opening period.
The Broncs outscored Central 6-0 to start the second quarter. Senior Reed Rabon gave Sheridan (18-6) its first lead with a transition basket with 5 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the opening half.
That was the first of 17 lead changes in the game. The score also was tied four more times.
“There were probably 12 points that gave them the game,” said Central senior Nathanial Talich, who led all scorers with 19 points. “They hit two 3s down the stretch, and six free throws. Kudos to Sheridan, they won this game. We just didn’t hit shots when we needed to, and that’s what it came down to.”
Sheridan led 23-22 at halftime. The score was tied 43-43 after three quarters.
Broncs sophomore Cael Hamrick was a thorn in Central’s side early in the fourth period. He grabbed an offensive rebound and fed the ball to the right wing, where senior Sean Sanders made the last of his four 3s to put Sheridan up 47-45 with 6:34 to play.
Hamrick also made a deep 3 of his own from the right wing for a 50-47 advantage. With 4:13 to play, Hamrick made a pull-up jump shot over Talich to put the Broncs up 54-51.
Sheridan was No. 2 in the final WyoPreps.com coaches and media poll of the season, while Central was No. 3. All of the top-five teams in the poll were vying for four state tournament spots in the East Conference. The Broncs will be the East Conference’s No. 4 seed at state, which is a testament to how good the conference was this season, Lain said.
“Our kids played hard and left their guys out there,” Lain said. “You knew there were going to be some really tough teams out of this league that were sitting home during the state tournament that could have made some noise there.
“We could have been a threat if we had gotten there, and Sheridan is going to be a threat. You couldn’t have asked for a better basketball game than the one these two teams played here.”
Sophomore James Brown III added 11 points for Central. Sean Sanders paced Sheridan with 17 points, while Alex Sanders added 13.
SHERIDAN 63, CENTRAL 57
Sheridan…… 17 5 21 14 – 57
Cheyenne Central…… 12 11 20 20 – 63
Sheridan: Hamrick 8, A. Sanders 13, Luedtke 0, Bateson 7, Spielman 4, Rabon 9, Leach 3, Sinclair 2, S. Sanders 17.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 5, Rigg 8, Shumway 2, Wiltanger 0, Gerdes 7, N. Talich 19, C. Talich 5, Brown 11.