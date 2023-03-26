CHEYENNE – A patchwork Cheyenne Central lineup overcame a situation it hadn’t faced this season – overcoming an early deficit.
Junior Sammy Shumway made sure that happened, scoring two goals during a 3-2 victory over Thunder Basin on Saturday afternoon at Riske Field.
The Indians (4-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A East) were without seven varsity regulars – including a handful of starters – due to the start of Laramie County School District 1’s spring break. That left first-year coach Dirk Dijkstal to lean heavily on his bench and sub-varsity players.
“We moved a lot of kids around, and changed the formation after we got the lead,” Dijkstal said. “We had a lot of young kids really step up and play well. Andy Lam gave us a lot of really good minutes, and made things happen when he was out there.
“Teagan Wernick, Cole Kamarad and Owen Black all did extremely well in positional roles. My hat’s off to them.”
Central was called for a handball in the penalty area in the 24th minute, and Angel Oliveras easily converted the ensuing penalty kick past freshman goalkeeper Leo Summerset for a 1-0 Bolts lead.
Thunder Basin was called for a handball in the box just 10 minutes later, and Central sophomore midfielder Justin Hendren evened the score 1-1 on the penalty kick.
Shumway put the Indians up in the 39th when he converted the rebound of a Black shot for a 2-1 lead.
“It’s hard for keepers to read balls when the wind is like this,” Shumway said. “I was going to the goal just in case there was a rebound, and then I saw (Colton Vetter) bobble it. The ball got away from him, and I was able to put it in.”
Hunter Fitzgerald leveled the score for Thunder Basin in the 43rd when he lofted a shot that hung up in the wind and sailed over the head of Central junior goalkeeper Davin Mattimoe.
Hendren nearly put the Indians ahead in the 53rd, but his direct kick from the right side slammed off the upper left corner of the goal frame and was cleared out of harm’s way. Central had the wind at its backs during the second half, and kept the pressure on Thunder Basin’s defense.
The Indians took nine of their 17 shots in the second half, including half of their 10 shots on goal. They held Thunder Basin to 10 shots overall and six shots on goal. Four of those shots came in the second half, while just two of the shots on frame occurred during the match’s final 40 minutes.
Central’s offensive barrage in the second half gave it a chance to net the game-winning goal. Bolts’ sophomore Irvin Cabrera was yellow-carded for a tackle from behind just left of the penalty area in the 61st minute.
Shumway used that direct kick to score the game-winner in the 61st.
“The wind was forcing balls toward the goal, so I tried to use it to my advantage,” Shumway said. “I figured even if it didn’t bend toward the goal, one of our guys could get a head on it and put it in.
“… We hadn’t been behind in any of our games so far this season, and we responded really well to that. We have a bunch of young guys who fought and continued to go hard after we fell behind. They played really hard the whole game.”
CENTRAL 3, THUNDER BASIN 2
Halftime: Central 2-1.
Goals: TB, Oliveras (penalty kick), 24. Central, Hendren (penalty kick), 34. Central, Shumway (unassisted), 39. TB, Fitzgerald (unassisted), 43. Central, Shumway (direct kick), 61.
Shots: TB 10, Central 17. Shots on goal: TB 6, Central 10. Saves: TB 7 (Vetter), Central 4 (Sommerset 3, Da. Mattimoe 1).
Corner kicks: TB 5, Central 4. Offsides: TB 4, Central 3. Fouls: TB 14, Central 15. Yellow cards: TB 4 (Gillaspy, 51. Howell, 52. Sessions, 57. Cabrera, 61); Central 3 (John, 57. Cone-LeBeaumont, 64. Lam, 76).