CHEYENNE — When Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central’s girls basketball teams met at the end of January, East used a big second quarter to spark a 63-45 win over its crosstown rival.

When the two teams met again to close out the season on Friday, it turned out much the same way. East outscored Central 20-7 in the second quarter to come away with a 77-67 win.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus