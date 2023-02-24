CHEYENNE — When Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central’s girls basketball teams met at the end of January, East used a big second quarter to spark a 63-45 win over its crosstown rival.
When the two teams met again to close out the season on Friday, it turned out much the same way. East outscored Central 20-7 in the second quarter to come away with a 77-67 win.
“This gives us more film to look at ourselves,” East coach Eric Westling said. “This gives us a whole week to look at where we need to get better and how we can get better.”
Both teams came out and rode their emotions to solid starts. They exchanged leads four times in the opening frame, and were tied twice.
Midway through the quarter, East opened up a 12-8 lead on Central. Thanks to a big three from Izzy Kelly, however, East was unable to completely pull away. The Lady Thunderbirds carried an 18-17 lead out of the first quarter.
After exchanging buckets with Central to open the second frame, East went on a 10-0 run to open up a 31-21 lead midway through the quarter. By the time the half ended, East had a 36-24 lead on the Lady Indians.
“It was just nerves chilling out a little bit,” East junior Bradie Schlabs said. “Everyone was calming down and playing together. That is what changed the game for us.”
East used that momentum to extend its lead in the third quarter. The T-birds got big quarters from Schlabs, Elysiana Fonseca and Boden Liljedahl to take a 46-29 lead midway through the quarter.
The deficit sparked the Indians, who went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead back to single digits. East would score the next four points of the game, before the Indians cut it back to a nine-point game once again.
But with less than a minute left, Liljedahl and Schlabs made two quick layups to restore East’s double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“Those are two kids that feel momentum shifting,” Westling said. “They are very adept at when it is their turn to stop any kind of momentum and right the ship. I have complete trust in both of them.”
The two quick buckets completely changed the momentum of the game. East extended its lead to 17 early in the quarter — its largest lead of the night. Despite solid fourth quarters from Taylin Wade and Madisyn Baillie, the deficit proved to be too great for Central.
The biggest issue for Central was foul trouble. By the end of the second quarter, the Indians had three of their starters with three fouls. When the second half rolled around, they were forced to play a more conservative style on the defensive end. This led to easy buckets for the T-Birds throughout the course of the second half.
“We are just going to continue to try to improve,” Central coach Glenn Kirkbride said. “It is all about next week.”
For East, picking up the win serves as a massive confidence booster heading into the Class 4A regional tournament next week. Not only did it pick up a dominant win, it did so over its biggest rival.
“It is just good getting a win heading into the postseason,” Schlabs said. “… That is a huge thing for us to get confidence in each other, get confidence in ourselves and just build that team chemistry heading into (the regional tournament).”
Both teams will be in action next weekend in Casper to determine which teams advance to the state tournament in March. East will open the weekend as the No. 1 seed in Class 4A East, while Central will likely come in as the No. 4 seed.