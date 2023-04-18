CHEYENNE — No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East tallied just one hit during the first inning of Tuesday’s matchup with fifth-ranked Cheyenne Central.
After sophomore Aleah Brooks led off the second with an opposite field single, the Lady Thunderbirds opted for a small ball approach to try and stress Central’s defense with bunts.
It worked.
A throwing error, defensive indecision and an error catching a line drive, combined with three hits, helped East push five runs across during the second inning en route to an 11-1 victory in the conference portion of the doubleheader.
The T-Birds’ final two runs of the second came on a Trista Stehwien home run to dead center field.
“Katie (Hinz) was throwing a lot of first-pitch strikes, and we weren’t jumping on them in the first inning,” East coach Adam Galicia said. “I think the girls were a little nervous and a little hesitant because of the crosstown rivalry stuff. We needed to settle down, so I decided to play a little small ball, put some pressure on Central and see what happens.
“That was big. It gave us the lead, a lot of momentum and allowed Jaylyn (Christensen) to settle down in the circle for us.”
Central went up 1-0 in the home half of the first after sophomore center fielder Izzy Kelly drew a leadoff walk, stole second, took third in a passed ball and scored on Izzy Thomas’ double to left.
Thomas was later retired in a rundown between third and home for the first out of the frame. A strikeout and lineout to third got East out of the inning.
The Indians never sent more than four batters to the plate in any of the remaining innings. They also didn’t have any runners advance past second the rest of the way.
“I was struggling with all of my outside pitches in the first inning,” said East pitcher Jaylyn Christensen, who struck out five batters and allowed just three hits. “My curveball wasn’t working, and my outside fastball wasn’t working. They were never really amazing (Tuesday), but they ended up being effective.”
The T-Birds committed just one error over the final five innings. Central committed four errors, and also struggled with wild pitches and passed balls.
“When they were bunting and we weren’t handling it well, Galicia was smart and kept bunting,” Indians coach Carrie Barker said. “We weren’t making the fundamental plays we should have been making, and gave East too many extra outs.
“Katie (Hinz) pitched really well. She was hitting spots and getting some big outs, but our defense wasn’t what it needed to be. At the plate, we weren’t making great decisions. We were swinging out of our shoes with two strikes and swinging at pitches out of our zone.”
Christensen was 3-for-4 with two doubles for East. Gracie Oswald was 3-for-4 with three opposite field singles.
Central got a pair of singles to left field from sophomore first baseman Maddie Birt.
GAME TWO
Central 8 East 7
CHEYENNE — Bailey Martinez hit a walk-off single that scored Thomas and helped Central (6-7 overall, 2-5 East Conference) rally for an 8-7 victory in the nightcap.
East (9-4, 6-1) held a 7-4 lead entering the home half of the sixth. Hinz doubled to lead off the inning before she scored on Shiloh Rohde’s one-out triple. Kelly doubled to score Rohde and trim the lead to 7-6. Thomas tied the game with an RBI triple.
East intentionally walked Cameron Moyte and Birt to load the bases before Martinez singled in the winning run.
Martinez and Thomas were both 3-for-3. Martinez drove home three runs, while Thomas had two RBI. Kelly added two hits.
Stehwien paced East offensively, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Christensen and Lilly Vallejo were both 2-of-3 with a double and an RBI.