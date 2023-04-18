Jaylyn Christensen

Jaylyn Christensen

 Courtesy

CHEYENNE — No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East tallied just one hit during the first inning of Tuesday’s matchup with fifth-ranked Cheyenne Central.

After sophomore Aleah Brooks led off the second with an opposite field single, the Lady Thunderbirds opted for a small ball approach to try and stress Central’s defense with bunts.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus