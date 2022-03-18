CHEYENNE – Caden Smith was eager to take the pitch after his sophomore soccer season was canceled because of COVID-19.
He started his junior campaign on the right foot, scoring three goals throughout the season before he was forced to take another hiatus from the team. During the Indians’ eighth game of the season – an April 28 contest against Cheyenne East – Smith was injured on a breakaway.
The result was his left hip flexor being pulled off his pelvis and missing the final five games of the season, including the regional tournament.
But as the Indians get their season started at home today against Natrona County, Smith feels even better than he did at the start of last year.
“I’m back, and I’m 100% healthy, and I think I’m better than I was last year,” he said. “I was just sitting around, and there wasn’t much I could do (after the injury). Now, I’ve been working hard, I’ve been putting in a lot of practice, and a lot of the guys on the team have been working hard, too.”
Smith’s absence was added trouble for an Indians team that was plagued with injuries throughout the season. It also limited some growth he had made on the field, Central coach Tim Denisson said.
“Last year, Caden really became such an electric possession forward player. He was able to take players on and penetrate with the ball, become a striker, and he was able to put the ball in the net,” Denisson said. “And when you have those qualities and confidence in doing that, the only thing that’s going to let you down is if you never see the ball.”
Despite the hurdles, the Indians finished the season 7-6, but didn’t clinch a state berth after losing to East at regionals.
Now in his senior year, getting back to the state tournament is his primary goal. Even with no state tournament appearance since his freshman season, it’s one that is attainable.
“Making state is the biggest goal. I don’t want to miss that again,” Smith said. “We just have to make winning every game a priority. We’re a really young team, but we’ve been playing really well together, and our chemistry is better than it has been in maybe any of the other years I’ve been here.
“We had a lot of guys hurt last year, so now that we’re healthy, I think that we’re good and ready to go.”
Some of that chemistry Smith is anxious to build on has come from the mentality and \approach he maintained during last season, Denisson said. The younger players on the roster saw Smith’s attitude remain upbeat and consistent, even while on the sidelines.
“It was ‘don’t feel sorry for yourself because you weren’t on the field and you got hurt’ for him,” the coach said. “And I think it’ll build that chemistry that will bleed through the team.”
Smith’s demeanor during a low point has established him as a leader entering a season where he expects to guide the Indians to success.
“It was gloomy, but he stayed positive, and it was refreshing,” Denisson said. “He has a sense to him that says, ‘I want to get on the field, I want to play with the boys, and I want to make a difference.’”