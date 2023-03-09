CASPER — Cheyenne South added more cheer hardware to a trophy case already stretched at the seams.
The Bison captured their third consecutive Class 4A gameday cheer championship Wednesday night at the Wyoming Center in Casper. It’s the school’s 16th cheer title overall.
“Gameday is always so subjective because it doesn’t have the difficulty aspect to the scoresheet,” first-year South coach Madeline Moyte said. “It’s hard to know what type of routine the judges are looking for, but my kids went out there and did their jobs. I’m super proud of them.”
The Bison had already showcased their gameday routine in front of judges at the Universal Cheer Association’s National High School Cheer Championships last month in Orlando. South took 18th out of 40 teams at that event. The experience of performing in a competitive environment benefited them Wednesday.
“That set us up to get first place because we got the crowd and all the nerves out of the way at nationals,” captain Shaye Hemenover said. “It helped — especially with the new girls — to give them a taste of what it was going to be like so they would have some experience under their belts when they got here.
“Without that, we wouldn’t have been in this position.”
The Bison also placed third in all-girl stunt.
“We went out there and hit with zero deductions, which is all you want from a routine,” senior captain Shayla Peterson said.
The state spirit competition was slated to take place Jan. 29, but inclement weather and unsafe travel conditions led the Wyoming High School Activities Association to postpone it. Many teams said the delay was advantageous because it gave them more time to fine-tune their routines.
Peterson looked at the postponement differently.
“We kind of got burned out from doing the same routine for so long,” she said. “This was the longest season I’ve ever experienced.”
Cheyenne East was the only Capital City squad with a team in the co-ed stunt division. The Thunderbirds overcame an early drop on a stunt to finish fourth. The fall resulted in a three-point deduction.
“The kids came back and had a 100% routine after that, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” East coach Emili Brooksmith said. “They picked up right where they left off and hit that routine perfectly after that.”
East also took sixth in gameday.
“Gameday couldn’t have done anything more than it did,” Brooksmith said. “Cheer is a subjective sport, and the scoring wasn’t in our favor. I thought we had a shot at second or third, but that’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes.
“Our teams worked their butts off, and we’re proud of them either way.”
Cheyenne Central’s best finish came in the all-girl stunt division, where it placed fifth. The Indians also were 12th in gameday.
“Through the course of the year, we struggled to understand what energy we needed to bring, but we displayed that,” co-captain Kaia Swarm said. “I’m proud of how we performed and all of the adversity we overcame.”
Central had one stunt base tear the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in her left knee during the state wrestling tournament two weeks ago. It had another sidelined due to an emergency appendectomy. The replacements called up from the junior-varsity team performed well, co-captain Whytleigh Derouchey said.
“They picked up the routines easily, and we got through it,” Derouchey said. “Changing bases changed some stunt groups, but picking up the gameday routine was pretty easy.”
There were bobbles during Central’s all-girl stunt performance, but they were able to overcome them, co-captain Megan Toth said.
“We caught them in a clean way and managed it well,” she said. “We didn’t let it affect the rest of the routine. You can catch them in a cradle and make it look like you did it on purpose. You also can’t hang your heads when that happens. You just have to smile and keep moving forward.”
STATE SPIRIT
CLASS 4A
Gameday
1. Cheyenne South 97.9; 2. Green River 97.85; 3. Kelly Walsh 94.75; 4. Star Valley 91.15; 5. Natrona County 90.1; 6. Cheyenne East 88.1; 7. Laramie 86.6; 8. Thunder Basin 83.55; 9. Sheridan 83.1; 10. Rock Springs 83.0; 11. Campbell County 82.1; 12. Cheyenne Central 79.55.
All-girl stunt
1. Kelly Walsh 85.9; 2. Rock Springs 82.7; 3. Cheyenne South 82.0; 4. Thunder Basin 74.2; 5. Cheyenne Central 69.8; 6. Campbell County 62.8.
Co-ed
1. Green River 87.4; 2. Star Valley 85.0; 3. Rock Springs 82.9; 4. Cheyenne East 81.2; 5. Evanston 79.8.