CASPER — Cheyenne South added more cheer hardware to a trophy case already stretched at the seams.

The Bison captured their third consecutive Class 4A gameday cheer championship Wednesday night at the Wyoming Center in Casper. It’s the school’s 16th cheer title overall.


