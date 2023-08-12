CHEYENNE — Over the last two seasons, there hasn’t been a better singles player in Wyoming high school tennis than Cheyenne South’s Andrew Lock.

Since the start of his sophomore year, Lock has been on an incredible run. He has lost just one match in the last two seasons. Since that loss, he has only lost more than two games in a match three times and has not allowed a match to reach a third set. Last season alone, Lock went 16-0 on his way to his first state state title in singles tennis, which he won with relative ease.


