Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School’s tennis courts on Wednesday. Lock is coming off a 16-0 season that saw him capture his first state title in singles tennis.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School's tennis courts on Wednesday. Lock is coming off a 16-0 season that saw him capture his first state title in singles tennis.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School's tennis courts on Wednesday. Lock is coming off a 16-0 season that saw him capture his first state title in singles tennis.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School’s tennis courts on Wednesday. Lock is coming off a 16-0 season that saw him capture his first state title in singles tennis.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School's tennis courts on Wednesday. Lock is coming off a 16-0 season that saw him capture his first state title in singles tennis.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School's tennis courts on Wednesday. Lock is coming off a 16-0 season that saw him capture his first state title in singles tennis.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School’s tennis courts on Wednesday. Lock is coming off a 16-0 season that saw him capture his first state title in singles tennis.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School's tennis courts on Wednesday. Lock is coming off a 16-0 season that saw him capture his first state title in singles tennis.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School's tennis courts on Wednesday. Lock is coming off a 16-0 season that saw him capture his first state title in singles tennis.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School’s tennis courts on Wednesday. Lock is coming off a 16-0 season that saw him capture his first state title in singles tennis.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School's tennis courts on Wednesday. Lock is coming off a 16-0 season that saw him capture his first state title in singles tennis.
Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock poses for a portrait at Cheyenne Central High School's tennis courts on Wednesday. Lock is coming off a 16-0 season that saw him capture his first state title in singles tennis.
CHEYENNE — Over the last two seasons, there hasn’t been a better singles player in Wyoming high school tennis than Cheyenne South’s Andrew Lock.
Since the start of his sophomore year, Lock has been on an incredible run. He has lost just one match in the last two seasons. Since that loss, he has only lost more than two games in a match three times and has not allowed a match to reach a third set. Last season alone, Lock went 16-0 on his way to his first state state title in singles tennis, which he won with relative ease.
Now, with his final high school season kicking off today, the South senior is looking to pick up right where he left off.
“First off, I want to come back for another state title,” Lock said. “But I want to be more consistent in my matches. (That would help my) confidence going into it. I’m not going to look to beat everyone off the court. I’m still going to play my smart route through it.”
Lock's success stems from two key things: effort and tradition, according to South tennis coach Josh Cossitt. Since Lock got to South, he has been consistently trying to fine-tune his skills and has worked tirelessly at achieving his goals.
“He knew what his weaknesses were after his sophomore year and really worked on those,” Cossitt said. “He got match tough and condition tough and worked on some dieting things to get ready to compete.”
Lock has been able to do this because he has seen what it takes firsthand. His older brother Brendan, was a three-time No. 1 singles state champion for South, helped show him what it took to be successful.
“He’s always trying to chase and look for that,” Cossitt said. “Also finding his own way through the program (is a big motivator for him) after his brother's run to three titles. Getting his name on the record board was big for him.”
While his success on the court ultimately stems from his experience and abilities, Lock knows getting to where he is now was a group effort. When asked to put his two-year stretch into words, Lock was quick to give credit to both his brother and Cossitt for the roles they have played in his ascent.
“Having all the help that I have had, whether it be from Josh or Brendan (has been critical to my success),” Lock said. “They have definitely helped me be a lot more consistent with my wins.”
The Wyoming high school tennis season is a whirlwind ride. The first day of competition starts today and concludes with the state championships at the end of September.
For most players, the season ends at or just before the state tournament. But for Lock, the grind did not end there.
Lock spent the offseason traveling to different tennis tournaments in both singles and doubles with his brother. The competitions took him to Denver, Las Vegas and Utah as well as other locations. He faced tough competition during this time, often matching up against college athletes and adult players.
It may have not always gone the way he wanted, but the lessons he learned from going to these competitions have proved invaluable.
“It helps getting your butt kicked, for the most part,” Lock said. “You see what you have to work on. When you are winning, you can tell what you need to work on by putting a ball away or hitting your serve in more constantly. But when you get more people who can hit instead of a four ball rally to a 15-ball rally, it helps with your consistency.”
This season, Lock is being expected to take on a different role for South. While he will continue to be the No. 1 singles player, he will also be a third coach on the court for Cossitt. South is going through a transition phase this year for tennis, as most of its more experienced players have either graduated or transferred.
With the talent and experience Lock has, he is proving to be a valuable asset to the South tennis team. It’s a role he has embraced with ease and is looking forward to seeing what kind of asset he can be throughout the season.
“I want to see what kind of trophies we can get as a team, not just myself,” Lock said. “Maybe I can help out the team, whether say it’s during a match so that the kids feel comfortable instead of brand new. I hope that we can win more points at regionals and state.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.