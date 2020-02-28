CHEYENNE – Lucas Robinett found himself in a familiar place after the Class 4A East Conference wrestling tournament last Saturday – standing on the medal stand.
This time last year, Robinett wasn’t sure he would ever see the podium again. He also wasn’t sure he wanted to.
The Cheyenne South junior has almost always been a standout on the mat. He won tournaments with regularity while coming up through the youth ranks, so it wasn’t a surprise when he advanced to the final of the 113-pound bracket at the 2018 Wyoming Class 4A state tournament.
Sheridan’s Reese Osborne claimed the title that night at the Casper Events Center, pinning Robinett in 3 minutes, 26 seconds. Robinett’s championship loss was one of four for Cheyenne East that night. The Thunderbirds still walked away with their first team state championship since 1965.
Robinett entered his sophomore season with high expectations. He hoped to not only take that next step up the podium, but also help East add some more hardware to the trophy case.
Instead, Robinett’s season ended shortly after it started. It also ended with him transferring to South.
Robinett is 21-10 during his first season in a Bison singlet. He finished third at the East Conference meet. That helped him earn a solid seed for the 4A state tournament, which starts today at the Casper Events Center.
Robinett decision to leave East wasn’t one he made hastily.
He was doing well in the school’s international baccalaureate program, despite finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with the nightly homework demands while participating in football, wrestling and outdoor track.
“You’re always going to have homework for those classes, because they’re all college-type classes,” he said. “I was really stressed trying to be a three-sport athlete and also trying to do well in school.”
Robinett was sure something was going to have to change in order to stop the feeling he was constantly nearing his breaking point. When he started to regularly butt heads with East’s wrestling coaches, he decided a change of schools was in order.
Robinett transferred to South for the final two quarters of the school year. He wasn’t able to join the Bison wrestling team, but channeled his competitive energy into learning jujitsu and competing at grappling tournaments in Colorado.
He fared well at those competitions, but new questions started to nag at him.
“This is my 12th year of wrestling, and I kind of felt burned out last season,” the 17-year-old said. “I started questioning what I loved about the sport, and whether I was only wrestling to make other people happy. I needed to find what I loved about wrestling again.
“There have been things I’ve done this season that have helped me remember what I loved about it.”
Robinett’s junior campaign has been a mixed bag.
While jujitsu and boxing helped him stay in shape, they also contributed to bad habits that cost him early this wrestling season.
“In jujitsu, you’re not in a bad spot if you’re on your back,” Robinett said. “You can be comfortable there and still do some good things. You don’t want to be on your back in wrestling. I had to remind myself of that a lot earlier this season.”
Robinett slowly worked off the rust that built up from nearly a full season away from wrestling. That was evident at the conference tournament, where he went 3-1 en route to his bronze medal. His only loss was a 6-4 decision against Thunder Basin sophomore Seamus Casey. Casey – a state runner-up as a freshman – was the eventual conference runner-up Saturday.
Bison coach Jojo Ojeda has been impressed by what Robinett has done this season, especially after being sidelined by a pair of illnesses.
“He was out for almost two weeks because of one illness, and then he had the flu and had to sit out again,” Ojeda said. “Breaks like that can really set you back when it comes to conditioning.
“He has been playing catch up, but he is determined to win. He is wrestling some of the top guys in the state fairly well. I don’t think a lot of them expect him to wrestle as well as he is because of all the time he missed. But I have seen him put in the work and wrestle really smart.”
Robinett is taking Advanced Placement courses at South. He also has dropped football and track in favor of jujitsu and boxing. They demand less of his time and allow him to do his school work up to his standards.
“I needed a change,” he said. “I’m starting to remember what I loved about wrestling. I know I can be really good on the wrestling mat.
“Once I really rediscover that love, I could be a state champion.”
On the track
The East, South and Cheyenne Central indoor track and field teams will compete at the Wyoming Last Chance meet at the War Memorial Fieldhouse today in Laramie. Field events start at 10 a.m., while running events start at 10:30 a.m.