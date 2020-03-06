Southeast High School sophomore Jordan Stoddard competes in the high jump for Cheyenne Central during the Kevin Salverson Memorial Indoor Track & Field Meet on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Southeast High School sophomore Jordan Stoddard smiles before competing in the high jump for Cheyenne Central during the Kevin Salverson Memorial Indoor Track & Field Meet on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Jordan Stoddard turned countless heads during the first indoor track and field meet of her high school career, including Cheyenne Central coach Bruce Mowry’s.
“You could see the raw speed and raw jumping ability from the first time she went to the high jump bar that meet,” he said. “It was pretty exciting to see her potential and think about how well she could do. She is a real talent.”