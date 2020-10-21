Cheyenne South swimmer Ellie Brewer, who is this week’s WyoSports Cheyenne Prep Athlete of the Week, sits for a portrait at the swimming pool at Cheyenne’s South High School on Tuesday, Oct, 20, 2020. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South swimmer Ellie Brewer, who is this week's WyoSports Cheyenne Prep Athlete of the Week, sits for a portrait at the swimming pool at Cheyenne's South High School on Tuesday, Oct, 20, 2020. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South swimmer Ellie Brewer, who is this week’s WyoSports Cheyenne Prep Athlete of the Week, sits for a portrait at the swimming pool at Cheyenne’s South High School on Tuesday, Oct, 20, 2020. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South swimmer Ellie Brewer, who is this week's WyoSports Cheyenne Prep Athlete of the Week, sits for a portrait at the swimming pool at Cheyenne's South High School on Tuesday, Oct, 20, 2020. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Ellie Brewer has gotten to the point in her swimming career that she is no longer satisfied just to win or place highly in races.
Make no mistake, she enjoys winning; but she is more focused on time at the moment. The Cheyenne South junior is trying to take the times she posts during practice into competition. It’s something she is getting closer to doing, but it’s also something that remains elusive.