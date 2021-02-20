LARAMIE – Jared Price’s goal was to win state championships, not the preliminaries.
The Cheyenne South senior did just that during the Wyoming Class 4A boys state swimming and diving championships Friday morning at the Laramie High Natatorium.
Price touched the wall first in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, and was voted both athlete of the year and athlete of the meet by the state’s coaches.
“Winning two state titles and being voted athlete of the year feels amazing, because a lot of hard work went into it,” Price said.
Price led throughout the 200, and had extended his lead to a full body length after 175 yards. He finished in 1 minute, 44.93 seconds, which was nearly 4 seconds better than runner-up Braden Lougee of Kelly Walsh.
Price was second in the 200 as a junior, but defended his state title in the 500. He finished that race in 4:54.44, which was nearly 6 seconds faster than Laramie’s Collin Fontana.
“I felt like I was going to throw up after 200 (yards), but I’ve swam that race so many times I know where it’s going to hurt,” Price said. “I expected it to come around that point, so I was able to push through it. I actually caught a little bit of a second wind in the final 100.”
Price actually had the third-fastest qualifying time in the 500 during Thursday afternoon’s preliminary heats. His time Friday was nearly 14 seconds faster than the one he posted during the prelims.
“I just wanted to make the final and give myself a chance at another title,” he said. “There’s no sense winning the prelims and then dying in the final the next day.”
Price also joined juniors Jonathon Ikerd and Luke Constantino and sophomore William Moore on the winning 200 medley relay (1:38.38).
The Bison finished fourth in the team standings; it’s their best finish in school history. The previous best was fifth in 2016.
Laramie won its fourth consecutive state championship with 270 team points, while Kelly Walsh was second at 249.
Ikerd was the state runner-up in the 100 butterfly (52.93). South’s team of Ikerd, Price and Luke and Mark Constantino also was second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:18.74).
“This was a tough season, with COVID and injuries,” South coach Jason Garman said. “We even had broken bones. We would get somebody back, and then we’d lose somebody else. It would have stopped a lesser team, but these guys kept believing in each other and training hard all year.”
Cheyenne Central sophomore Ethan Merrill also was a double winner Friday. He won the 200 individual medley in 2:00.37, and the 100 breaststroke in 59.84.
“I didn’t get under 2 minutes in the IM like I wanted to, but I’m still super satisfied with the meet,” he said. “I can’t be disappointed in not meeting my goal, because I still won two state titles.”
Merrill had the fastest qualifying time in both events. He won the IM by more than 2 seconds, and beat out teammate Carson Birge for the breaststroke title.
“When I saw that I had the best qualifying time in both events without going all out during prelims, I got so much confidence,” Merrill said. “I knew I still had more left in me.”
First-year Indians coach Josh Bott also had the utmost confidence in Merrill.
“I expected him to have a big meet,” he said. “I’ve seen him throughout the years, and he is a natural swimmer with a good feel for the water.
“This year was a different training program than he was used to, so I don’t know if he knew he was actually doing as well as he was. I’m glad this season worked out for him.”
Central finished third in the team race. Junior Matt Pietsch was the state runner-up in the 100 backstroke (54.42) and took fifth in the 100 butterfly (53.22). Birge also tallied a sixth-place effort in the 200 IM (2:07.96) in addition to his second-place finish in the 100 breast.
Merrill, Pietsch, junior Kaden Anderson and senior Colin Clarke placed second in the 200 medley relay. Pietsch, Clarke, Merrill and sophomore Connor Shuck joined forces to place third in the 400 free relay (3:18.88).
“This was an awesome weekend,” Bott said. “I had us scored about 60 points out of first and 50 out of second after the prelims. We ended up 16 points out of second, and 40 out of first.
“The boys made up a lot of ground. There were a couple races here and there that would have gotten us closer to second, but we really came together and had a huge meet overall.”
Cheyenne East finished ninth in the team race. Divers Devin Meyer and Tru Holz were the only Thunderbirds to make the championship finals. Meyer took seventh with 328.80 points, while Holz was 11th at 280.40.
East coach Mark Dobler considered the meet and season a success.
“We swam really great, finished strong, and I’m happy for the kids,” he said. “I just wish we had a couple more weeks in the season, because the kids were really starting to turn it on.
“We were having some really good workouts before we had to stop and taper. Every one of the kids had a personal best this weekend. I’m really happy with how the kids swam.”
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
WYOMING CLASS 4A STATE MEET
at Laramie High Natatorium
Team scores
1. Laramie 270, 2. Kelly Walsh 249, 3. Cheyenne Central 233, 4. Cheyenne South 162, 5. Sheridan 131, 6. Thunder Basin 85, 7. Evanston 69, 8. Rock Springs 68, 9. Cheyenne East 44, 10. Campbell County 34, 11. Natrona County 23
Championship finals results
200 medley relay: 1. South (Moore, Price, Ikerd, L. Constantino), 1:38.38; 2. Central (Anderson, Merrill, Pietsch, Clarke), 1:39.45; 3. Kelly Walsh, 1:42.58; 4. Laramie 1:43.11; 5. Evanston, 1:44.97; 6. Thunder Basin, 1:45.37
200 freestyle: 1. Price, South, 1:44.93; 2. Lougee, Kelly Walsh, 1:48.68; 3. Fontana, Laramie, 1:49.01; 4. Otto, Sheridan, 1:49.85; 5. Clarke, Central, 1:51.83; 6. Carsrud, Thunder Basin, 1:52.03
200 individual medley: 1. Merrill, Central, 2:00.37; 2. Spiker-Miller, Laramie, 2:02.66; 3. Morton, Campbell County, 2:03.75; 4. Armstrong, Kelly Walsh, 2:04.28; 5. Ikerd, South, 2:07.14; 6. Birge, Central, 2:07.96
50 freestyle: 1. Mahoney, Kelly Walsh, 21.19; 2. L. Constantino, South, 22.28; 3. Rees, Laramie, 22.35; 4. Patten, Sheridan, 22.48; 5. Cochran, Laramie, 22.03; 6. Smith, Laramie, 23.06
Diving: 1. Bressler, Laramie, 515.35; 2. Haliburton, Thunder Basin, 467.65; 3. Robinson, Laramie, 437.40; 4. Larsen, Kelly Walsh, 414.95; 5. Emmons, Central, 395.00; 6. Johnson, Kelly Walsh, 333.45; 7. Meyer, East, 328.80; 8. Tanner, Sheridan, 303.05; 9. Gibson, Kelly Walsh, 291.65; 10. Shearer, Laramie, 291.25; 11. Holz, East, 280.40; 12. Hulshizer, Kelly Walsh, 254.45
100 butterfly: 1. Spiker-Miller, Laramie, 52.43; 2. Ikerd, South, 52.93; 3. Cochran, Laramie, 53.04; 4. Armstrong, Kelly Walsh, 53.11; 5. Pietsch, Central, 53.22; 6. M. Constantino, South, 57.44
100 freestyle: 1. Mahoney, Kelly Walsh, 47.63; 2. Carsrud, Thunder Basin, 48.11; 3. L. Constantino, South, 49.15; 4. Otto, Sheridan, 49.17; 5. Spicer, Rock Springs, 49.43; 6. Clarke, Central, 49.66
500 freestyle: 1. Price, South, 4:54.44; 2. Fontana, Laramie, 5:00.36; 3. Ewers, Laramie, 5:01.12; 4. Shosten, Sheridan, 5:13.84; 5. Wiblemo, Central, 5:22.14; 6. Shuck, Central, 5:24.54
200 freestyle relay: 1. Kelly Walsh, 1:27.70; 2. Laramie 1:30.49; 3. Sheridan, 1:32.66; 4. Rock Springs, 1:33.69; 5. Thunder Basin, 1:33.72; 6. Central (Cline, Cunningham, Anderson, Shuck), 1:33.91
100 backstroke: 1. Lougee, Kelly Walsh, 53.30; 2. Pietsch, Central, 54.42; 3. Nicholls, Evanston, 54.71; 4. Anderson, Central, 57.06; 5. Yakel, Kelly Walsh, 58.13; 6. Green, Sheridan, 58.89
100 breaststroke: 1. Merrill, Central, 59.84; 2. Birge, Central, 1:01.27; 3. Morton, Campbell County, 1:02.47; 4. Syverson, Natrona County, 1:02.59; 5. Liu, Laramie, 1:02.74; 6. Byrnes, Kelly Walsh, 1:04.42
400 freestyle relay: 1. Kelly Walsh, 3:17.07; 2. South (Ikerd, L. Constantino, M. Constantino, Price), 3:18.74; 3. Central (Pietsch, Clarke, Shuck, Merrill), 3:18.88; 4. Laramie 3:21.02; 5. Sheridan, 3:30.05; 6. Evanston, 3:35.46.