CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls are third in the team standings heading into the final day of the state tennis tournament in Gillette.
The Lady Indians have 24 points, while Kelly Walsh leads (36) and Sheridan is second (28). Cheyenne East is tied for 12th with Green River (3) and Cheyenne South is 16th (1.5).
Central junior Ashli Smedley advanced to the No. 1 singles final with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Campbell County’s Alexa Richert. She’ll face Kelly Walsh’s Gabriella Blumberg in the final.
Indians’ freshman Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf topped Kelly Walsh’s Avery Strand, 6-0, 6-0, to reach the No. 2 singles final. Mathis-Breitkopf will take on Sheridan’s Gabby Rabon in the championship match.
Central’s No. 3 doubles team of Gracie Osterland and Morgan Kirkbride fell in the semifinals to Sheridan’s May Lawson and Avery Quarterman, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 1-6. They rebounded with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Cody’s Hailey Dansie and Brenna Foote to advance to today’s third-place match.
Jackson leads the boys team standings with 32 points. Central is tied with Sheridan for sixth (14), while South is eighth (13). East is 11th (4).
South junior Andrew Lock beat Laramie’s Paulo Mellizo in the semis, 6-2, 6-3, to set up a rematch for the No. 1 singles championship with Jackson’s Campbell Gervais.
Central No. 2 singles player Nathaniel Thornell lost his semifinal to Laramie’s Declan O’Connor, 6-3, 6-4. Thornell rebounded with a 6-1, 6-2 win over South’s Armando Hernandez to reach the third-place match.
The Indians’ No. 2 doubles team of Matthew Klaassen and Samuel Rankin won two three-set matches Friday to earn the right to place for third place today. They rallied from a set down to win their first match of the day.
The No. 3 doubles team of Nathan Courtright and Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont also won a pair of elimination matches to reach the third-place match. Their first win of the day was a three-setter against East’s Peyton Seelye and Jude Guevara.