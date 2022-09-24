CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls are third in the team standings heading into the final day of the state tennis tournament in Gillette.

The Lady Indians have 24 points, while Kelly Walsh leads (36) and Sheridan is second (28). Cheyenne East is tied for 12th with Green River (3) and Cheyenne South is 16th (1.5).

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus