CHEYENNE — This past season, and arguably over the last four years, there wasn't a better middle distance runner in the state of Wyoming than former Cheyenne Central standout Sydney Morrell.

Morrell capped off her storied high school career with yet another distinguished season. She started her year by winning five of the nine cross-country meets, including a Class 4A state championship. An early season personal record helped Morrell set the tone for what was about to follow.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus