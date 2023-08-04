CHEYENNE — This past season, and arguably over the last four years, there wasn't a better middle distance runner in the state of Wyoming than former Cheyenne Central standout Sydney Morrell.
Morrell capped off her storied high school career with yet another distinguished season. She started her year by winning five of the nine cross-country meets, including a Class 4A state championship. An early season personal record helped Morrell set the tone for what was about to follow.
“At my first meet, I (set a new personal record), which is normally a middle to end of the season type thing,” she said. “I PR’d by over 10 seconds the first meet of the season. I could feel it that I was in better shape.
“I won that meet, and that was a huge confidence booster, because we were in Colorado, and I (was) competing with and beating some of these really talented Colorado athletes. From that point on, the rest of cross-country, (my goal was to win state).”
Moving into the indoor track and field season, Morrell picked up eight more first-place finishes and three more 4A state titles – one in the 800-meter run, one in the 1,600 and one in the sprint-medley relay. This also included a major win in the mile at the Simplot Games in Idaho.
“I truly think that came down to confidence,” Morrell said. “For the longest time, I felt like I had the endurance and strength to run these times. But it was a confidence and strategic type thing.”
Morrell concluded her year with another phenomenal season in outdoor track and field. She added eight more wins overall and three more state championships – one in the 800, one in the 1,600 and one in the 3,200.
This brought her total to 21 first-place finishes, seven of which were Class 4A state titles in her senior year.
Morrell's efforts during the year did not go unnoticed. Her standout performances helped her earn Wyoming's Gatorade player of the year award in cross-country. It also helped her earn a full-ride scholarship to Iowa State University to run both cross-country and track and field.
Her efforts also helped her become WyoSports' Laramie County Female Prep Athlete of the Year, as voted on by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s newsroom staff.
“The legacy that she leaves is pretty good,” Central cross-country and track and field coach Sean Wilde said. “She’ll be up on the record board a few times, but also the imprint she leaves on the program and school itself (will always be remembered).
“She was always underrated when she was going through the school because of the sport she did.”
Health scare
As good as Morrell’s senior season was, the Iowa State-commit entered her senior campaign with serious questions. The questions weren’t necessarily about her abilities, but her health.
After contracting COVID-19 during the tail-end of her sophomore season, the effects carried over into her junior campaign, where she battled some respiratory issues throughout the course of the year.
But while the respiratory issues were a concern, they paled in comparison to another problem. During cross-country races that year, Morrell said she noticed that something wasn’t quite right with her body. She said she would go through races and be sapped of her energy faster than normal.
“I had to get my blood drawn every month for the entire cross-country season,” Morrell said. “My blood sugar was dropping very quickly within the races, and I was running off literally nothing.
“It got really bad at the regional meet, and we had to figure it out the week before state. It was awful because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to run.”
Morrell managed to get the issues somewhat under control for the state meet, and despite the glucose and lingering respiratory issues, managed to take fourth place.
“I’m just proud of myself for being able to power through that and still come out strong on the other end,” Morrell said. “It was really hard for me … and then having to deal with the super minor injuries that I had to get through.”
Fortunately, Morrell was able to get her blood sugar issue while racing under control. It stems from a strict diet before, and even during races.
“I drink orange juice before my races, because it’s quick sugar, and it keeps it in your system,” Morrell said. “I still do it, and I have little gummy (snacks that I eat during long runs).
“Once we nailed what it was, it was never a massive issue again, unless I had a hard time getting myself to eat before races.”
Staying on the mountaintop
Morrell has been able to stay at the mountain top due to her incredible work ethic, competitive drive and her coachability.
Particularly during her senior year, it would have been understandable for her to take things easy, knowing that she was the best distance runner in the state. Instead, Morrell took the opposite route, and didn't allow herself to fall into that trap.
“It was always in my brain that I could have a bad race and someone else could have a great race,” Morrell said. "Even at (outdoor) state in the two-mile, where I ended up winning by (about) 40 seconds, in my brain (I kept telling myself that it was still a race and that I was never safe in first place), because things can change so fast in a race.
“It was definitely great for me to have that mindset, just because it kept me motivated during the race.”
Wilde described Morrell as someone who hates to lose, but also understood early on that everything was a process. During her earlier seasons, Morrell knew that upperclassmen would have the edge in races, and even though she didn’t like it, she knew that the best thing to do was compare to herself instead of others.
“She knew that as time went on, not only was she going to get better so that she could beat people that would normally beat her,” Wilde said, “she understood the process and did not let it completely destroy her. She didn’t like other people beating her, but she knew that she needed to understand that it was how she did compared to herself.”
But one of Morrell’s greatest assets is her coachability. It stems from the knowledge of competitive running that already exists in her family. Her father was a NCAA Division III runner in college, and has helped serve as another voice for guidance. It has helped keep her grounded as a competitor, and has also helped Wilde get through to her on different occasions.
“When I say something similar (to what dad said), then (it clicks),” Wilde said. “Because of that, it was almost like a ‘cheat code’ as a coach.”
Morrell’s high school career has been one of unfathomable success. It has taken her to multiple state title wins, regional titles and major meet titles.
But the individual wins are not what she is most proud of. Instead, she is more pleased with her ability to maintain her high level of success from beginning to end.
“It’s not like I came in my freshman year as an absolute phenom,” Morrell said. “As the years went on, the growth within myself is what I think is most important. The confidence thing is the biggest thing for me that has grown.
“I’m proud of myself for being able to continuously grow, and by my senior year, that’s when I had my best year. I was able to leave on my greatest success.”
