CHEYENNE – Tagg Lain cited family reasons for leading him to retire from coaching and teaching at Cheyenne Central on Monday.
Lain spent the past eight years as the Indians boys basketball coach, guiding them to a 131-75 record and state championships in 2016 and ’21.
Lain’s wife, Mary, stepped away from teaching last year and has re-entered the job market. Now seemed like the right time for Tagg to step aside and focus on their infant son as Mary pursues new opportunities.
“She’s looking for jobs and if she were to find something, we’re going to go,” Lain said. “She has a couple options that are out there. This is putting her as the priority. I can take my retirement from the state and district with a pretty good package.
Stepping aside now also gives Central time to line up its next boys basketball coach.
“I don’t want to leave Central in a lurch at some point when it comes to finding its next boys basketball coach,” Lain said. “There are still plenty of openings in the district. Hopefully, they can attract a great group of candidates for the job. This is the best thing for my family and Central basketball.
“I care for Central a great deal, and I wanted to make sure I do them justice as well as doing what’s right for me.”
Prior to taking over as head coach, Lain also served as an assistant for the Indians under coaches Lew Roney, Mike McLeod, Mike Jackson and Doug Moratzka.
“(Central) thanks coach Lain for his effort, energy and passion that was on display in every open gym, practice and game during his tenure,” Indians athletics director Chad Whitworth wrote in a news release. “We wish him the best in his future, whatever that may hold. He will also hold a special place in the history of Central boys basketball.”
While the state championship teams will always hold a special place for Lain, he said he will never forget the lessons he learned during his time as an assistant. Lain also is excited about the future of Central’s boys program.
“I’m proud of the program’s growth and getting back to the point where we have so many kids in the gym all the time and so much interest in the program from the Tribe developmental program all the way up through varsity,” Lain said. “(Roney and McLeod) influenced me the most. I had the opportunity to have them speak to the team over the years to try and re-connect our program to the glory days of the ’80s and ’90s.
“That was a great privilege because of how much respect I have for this program and the guys who came before me and how they did things the right way.”
In addition to coaching at Central, Lain helped lead the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball program to 15 state championships and three Northwest Regional runner-up finishes.