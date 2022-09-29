CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South will take on Cheyenne Central this Friday night at Riske Field in a battle of old versus new.
The teams have met 11 times since South joined the 4A classification in 2011. Central has won nine of those 11 games, including five straight.
But each year introduces new players and in the case of South, a new coach. How do these two teams stack up on the field this year?
Rushing offense
Central’s bread and butter on offense is its rushing attack. The Indians boast the fifth-best rushing attack in the classification, averaging 165.4 yards per game and has been held under 100 yards just once on the season. They are led by senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett, who has rushed for 378 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Last week against Laramie, Central had its best rushing game of the season. The Indians ran for 231 yards and five touchdowns, three of which came Bartlett.
For South, the running game has been a bit of a struggle all season long. The Bison average just 45.8 yards per game, just 1.7 yards per carry, and gave not scored a rushing touchdown on the season. The only team that averages less yards per game than the Bison is Laramie (28.6).
South also does not have a player with over 100 yards rushing on the season, with running back Jaylen Trujillo holding the team-high in rushing yards at 90.
Unlike Central, who had its best rushing week of the season last week, South had its worst. The Bison rushed for just three yards on the ground on 22 carries.
Advantage: Central’s rushing attack has been steady all season, while the Bison have struggled to find their footing. Central takes the advantage in rush offense.
Rushing defense
Central’s rushing defense comes in at fifth in Class 4A, averaging 161.4 yards per game against. However, their rushing defense has been significantly better over the past two weeks. In the first three games, Central’s rushing defense gave up 682 yards and four on the ground. The Indians have given up just 125 yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries in the past two weeks, including negative two yards on the ground last week against Laramie.
On the flip side, South has struggled to stop the run. The Bison give up a 4A-high 223.2 yards per game on the ground, 6.7 yards per attempt, and 11 touchdowns in their five games this season. South has also given up over 200 yards rushing in four of their five games, including 239 yards on 26 carries to Natrona last week.
Advantage: While Central’s rushing defense has improved since the beginning of the year, South’s has struggled to improve. Central takes the advantage in rushing defense.
Passing offense
Central has only attempted 102 passes on the season, but its passing game has been incredibly efficient. The Indians have completed a league-leading 68% of their passes while averaging 152.8 yards per game through the air (sixth-best in 4A).
Bartlett has thrown for 764 yards and four touchdowns and has thrown two interceptions. Jackson Whitworth leads the team in receiving yards (235), receptions (19), and touchdowns (2) as well.
South’s passing attack, like their rushing attack, has struggled to produce much of anything. The Bison hold the lowest average passing yards per game (77) and the lowest completion percentage (33%) of any team in Class 4A.
Their best week passing the ball came against defending state champion Sheridan, where quarterback Isaiah Hernandez threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns while completing 60% of his passes. Outside of that game, however, South has thrown for just 243 yards (60.75 yards per game).
Advantage: South has had a hard time getting receivers the ball this season while Central’s low, but efficient passing attack has helped keep defenses honest. Central takes the advantage in passing offense as well.
Passing Defense
Central’s passing defense has been solid all season. The Indians average 119.6 pass yards allowed per game and just a 50% completion rate. Teams threw the ball just 42 times over the first three weeks, completing 43% of their passes. In the last two weeks, teams have thrown the ball 63 times against the Central defense, but have completed an average of 52.5% of their passes.
If there is one bright spot for the Bison this season, it has been in their passing defense. While teams average 20 pass plays against the Bison defense per game, they are completing 62% of those passes. While the number seems high, it is sixth-best in the 4A conference. Their best outing came against Kelly Walsh, where they allowed just 50 yards and four completions on 12 attempts (33%).
Advantage: While South has had some decent days defending the pass, Central’s passing defense has been more efficient against better quality teams. Central takes the advantage in passing defense.
Turnover margin
Central’s biggest issue this season has been untimely turnovers, specifically fumbles. Of their nine turnovers, seven of them have been fumbles. Bartlett has also thrown two interceptions this season, but has not thrown one since Week 3 against Kelly Walsh. Although Bartlett put the ball on the ground early in Laramie, last week was the first time all season Central has not turned the ball over.
While they have turned the ball over quite a bit in their first five games, Central has also taken the ball away eight times. It has recorded five interceptions and three fumble recoveries on the season to bring its turnover margin to minus-one.
Like Central, South has struggled with turnovers. However, their issue has come in the passing game. Of the 14 turnovers the Bison have on the season, 11 of them have been interceptions. The Bison have thrown two or more picks in four of the five games, and have thrown three or more twice.
South has done a decent job taking the ball away from the other team this season. They have forced eight turnovers (five fumbles and three interceptions) to bring their turnover margin to minus-six.
Final verdict: While South has made some significant strides from where they were last season, there are still too many areas of concern that Central will be able to exploit. If the Bison are able to force a few turnovers on the game, they may be able to score a few times, but moving the ball against Central’s defense and stopping Central’s running game will prove to be a challenge.