There was a drastic turnover on Cheyenne Central’s roster following its state championship run during the 2020-21 season.
The Indians lost three starters and seven seniors. Not to mention, 73% of their scoring production and a ton of experience.
And for Central senior Nathanial Talich, that meant more weight on his shoulders. Talich didn’t buckle, and entered his senior campaign with a newfound sense of leadership, eager to build on a state tournament performance that established himself as one of the premier players in the state. He averaged 17 points, four rebounds and 1.3 assists through three games while shooting 15 of 19 from the field.
Talich admitted the attention his teammates drew in the past allowed him to put up the numbers he did. Unlike the previous three seasons, though, those players he leaned on at times were no longer on the court with him to start the season.
“All of a sudden, all of those guys were gone at once and the guy that was left that had been through those battles was Nate,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “We leaned on his experience, his leadership. He was very willing to work and be open in discussion on how things we’re going or how they should go.”
The 6-foot-4 guard embraced that next step in his prep career, becoming even more of a cornerstone on a team that was suddenly filled with some inexperience. With the change in the roster came new chemistry that needed to be built. Yet the hurdles the Indians had to overcome didn’t take away from the game.
“Every day was a challenge trying to get new guys where they fit and trying to find a good rotation,” Talich said. “But, what stood out to me the most was just having those guys around. There was never a time I wasn’t having fun.”
Doing nothing more than just playing his game led Talich to his third consecutive season earning first team all-state honors. He paced Class 4A in scoring with 23.3 points per game and was fourth in assists (3.9), fifth in rebounding (8.5) and third in steals (2.6).
Along the way, he set a handful of Central single-season and career records including most points scored in a single season (560), most points scored in a game (52) and most field goals made in a season (210). He became the program leader in points scored with 1,460, field goals made (516), assists (273) and steals (187).
Those accomplishments also led to Talich being named the inaugural WyoSports’ Laramie County boys basketball player of the year.
“He’s a special guy and he’s been a huge part of our success for four years. As many of the great things he brings, his greatest strength is his versatility,” Lain said. “He can guard anybody. He can guard guys off the dribble, shooters, and the post. And he can play any position 1 through 5 at the high school level.”
Talich accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the the University of Wyoming on March 23. The versatility he has been able to develop during his time at Central, and especially during his senior year, will benefit him on his journey to the next level.
He credited the time he spent on the varsity squad as a freshman to help prepare him mentally so those developments in the other parts of his craft would come. He also emphasized the importance of learning from former Central point guard Ryan Stampfli, and how it helped him transition from a shooting guard to a point guard.
“My freshman year (Lain) gave me an opportunity to get in the game and that really helped me understand what the next level is like,” Talich said. “And then I understood what the varsity level is. Without him giving me that chance, I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did (in my career). ”
Although the Indians missed out on the 4A state tournament this season, Lain said that Talich kept Central “at the top of the food chain in 4A.” Central finished the season 14-10 and had the second seed at the Class 4A East regional tournament before falling to Sheridan in a state tournament play-in game.
Talich stuffed the stat sheet to help keep Central afloat. Interestingly enough, he recently found a new love that involves stuffing and mounting wild game – taxidermy.
During his spare time, Talich works for a taxidermist. He said he’s learned a lot in his short time and has even completed work on his own game – most recently a European mount of an elk he shot over the winter.
It may not spark the same love that basketball does, but it doesn’t fall far behind.
“I love hunting and I love being outdoors,” Talich said. “And taxidermy drew me closer to that. I could never be away from the outdoors, and seeing new animals and being around them helps with that. I’ve been able to develop an inside catalog of what different animals looks like and where they live. That’s what’s exciting about it.”
Living in Laramie will still provide Talich the opportunity to continue to hunt and be outdoors. And he still has the opportunity to play basketball. Missing the staff at Central, the support of the student section, and wearing the red and black are what he said he’ll miss most, but hoops and the outdoors are still two things Talich can be a part of.
The No. 1 thing he’ll miss most, though? Playing in front of the crowds at Storey Gym.
“That Central-East rivalry game, that’s what I’m going to miss the most,” he said.
Talich will be able to be a part of new rivalries in the Mountain West Conference. It’s just one of the many things he’ll need to adapt to while he works toward earning time on the court.
“He’ll have some adjustments he needs to make, but the diversity in his game and how hard he works, he’ll be a contributor by the time it’s all said and done,” Lain said. “When he has a chip on his shoulder, he’s that much better.”