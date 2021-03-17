CASPER – Mere seconds remained in the third quarter of Saturday night’s Wyoming Class 4A boys basketball championship game when Nathanial Talich was passed the ball near Cheyenne Central’s bench.
The junior guard heard Indians coach Tagg Lain yell out the remaining time. Talich had a decision to make. Could he find a lane to the basket and take a shot himself? Did he have enough time to pass to a teammate if Thunder Basin’s defense thwarted his drive? Or should he take a 3-pointer?
The Bolts took away the first two options, so Talich pulled up for a 3-pointer from well behind the NBA line on the Wyoming Center floor. Like nearly every shot he attempted during the state title game, that trey found the bottom of the net. It gave Central a 37-27 lead heading into the final quarter of its 55-40 victory.
Talich finished the night with 26 points on 6-of-6 shooting, including a 3 for 3 mark from deep. He also went 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists.
That performance earned Talich Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
That 3 to end the third quarter was an integral part of Central’s victory, Lain said. The Bolts have a propensity for building momentum late in quarters and riding that wave in the next frame. That’s why he wanted his team to consider all its options and try for the final possession of the third quarter Saturday. Talich’s triple was a figurative dagger in the heart of the Bolts’ title hopes.
“The reaction of the Thunder Basin players as they went back to their huddle said a lot about what that 3 meant,” Lain said. “They were fighting really hard to close the gap, and then they were back down 10 all of a sudden.”
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 17 points, four rebounds and 1.3 assists across three state tournament games. He made 15 of the 19 shots he took, including 3-of-5 3s. He also went 18 for 21 from the charity stripe.
Those last two numbers are the most significant to Talich because his shooting from 3 and the line were becoming the biggest knocks on his game. He entered state shooting 33% (16 of 49) from deep, and 63% (96 for 144) from the line, and describes the criticism as fair. That’s why he spent the season trying to improve in both areas.
“Teams started backing off me and letting me shoot 3s, so we were going to have serious problems as a team if I didn’t start knocking down those shots,” Talich said. “That really became a point of emphasis. I had to make teams come out and guard me out there so I could start going by them and getting to the basket again.”
Not only did Talich start shooting more 3s on his own, he made a conscious effort to attempt more of those shots amid the pressure of scrimmages during practice.
“He made great choices about what looks he wanted to take and what looks he pulled the ball down and found something else on,” Lain said. “That allowed him to get his shooting percentages up at the end of the year.
“When it matters most – in the state championship – he scored 26 points and missed one shot all night, and it was a free throw.”
Talich earned his second all-state nod Sunday, and his state tournament exploits upped his shooting averages to 70% from the floor, 35% from 3 and 67% from the line. He averaged 18.2 points, five rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals to help Central team finish the season with a 21-3 record.
Helping a senior-laden Indians squad win state a season after it missed out on the tournament means more to Talich than any individual honor.
“I’ll always remember playing with these guys, especially the seniors,” he said. “I’m going to miss all of those guys. They’re great players and even better friends outside of basketball.
“I’m happy I could help them go out as champions. Nobody deserves it more than they do.”
Talich was a leader, even among all those seniors. He has the opportunity to lead a much different squad next winter. Lain has no doubt he is up to the task.
“He has the heart of a lion and a competitiveness that’s unrivaled around the state, or any other player I’ve been around,” the coach said. “He has the opportunity to be a leader and inspire his teammates with his experience and the knowledge of how to get it done.
“How he brings along the rest of those guys will measure him the most. He’ll do a great job of it because he is a teammate everybody loves to play with.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Graedyn Buell, boys basketball, Cheyenne East: The senior guard averaged 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals to help the Thunderbirds go 1-2 at the state tournament.
n Baylee Delbridge, girls basketball, Central: The senior guard averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game at the state tournament.
n Boden Liljedahl, girls basketball, East: The sophomore guard averaged 18 points and two steals to help the Lady Thunderbirds win the state championship.
n Lawson Lovering, boys basketball, Central: The senior center averaged 11.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game to help the Indians win the state title.
n Brady Storebo, boys basketball, Central: The senior forward averaged 13.3 points, four rebounds and 1.7 assists per game at state.