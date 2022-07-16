CHEYENNE – Josh Cossitt always aims to provide opportunities for athletes to grow in the game of tennis.
One way the Cheyenne South coach does that is by putting together a team for the World TeamTennis Junior Nationals. The 16-team tournament features teams of six players – three boys and three girls. Winners of a local tournament were selected to the team along with “wild cards.”
“I looked around the state for kids that were working hard that may not have had the opportunity to make it down here (to compete in the tournament),” Cossitt said. “I looked to blend our team. The level of play is very high out there, and I want to create an opportunity for kids, but we want to make sure we’re still competitive. … I’m looking for a certain type of athlete – one’s that’s coachable, and one that does good things off the court.”
Three Cheyenne athletes will be making the trip to Orlando for the tournament, which starts Monday. South’s Andrew Lock and Cheyenne Central’s Ashli Smedley and Nathaniel Thornell are on the roster. The trio will be joined by Kelly Walsh’s Gabriella Blumberg and Allyson and Ryan Lowe, who hail from Colorado.
This is Cossitt’s seventh year coaching in the event, where he said he’s had roughly 80% of past athletes go on to play collegiately. His Wyoming-Utah based team placed 11th last year. Cossitt said he’s expecting and hoping for a slightly higher finish this summer.
Gaining exposure from college coaches is one of the main goals of the event, and it helps players experience playing in an environment similar to college. The scoring is no-ad, meaning a match doesn’t need to be won by two points, and mixed doubles are the biggest emphasis in a team’s performance. There are no mixed doubles in Wyoming prep tennis.
“The way this format is played is very college like … being a part of this comes back and propels them in the college pathway,” Cossitt said. “For a lot of our kids, this is the first big stage.”
Lock finished second in No. 1 singles last year as a sophomore and is eager to face the type of competition that’ll continue to benefit him, he said.
“Right now, I’m just seeing kids from Wyoming and Colorado and maybe California and Texas,” Lock said. “But then to see kids in the southern part of the states, especially at lower altitudes, will help me prepare for the season.”
That anticipation to play at a lower altitude is on most of the team’s radar.
“I’ll be able to be more consistent because of the lower altitude. We’ll have longer rallies, and maybe I can gain more power,” said Thornell, who was a member of Central’s No. 1 doubles team last season. “I’m feeling pretty lucky to get this spot, and I’m motivated to do well.”
Blumberg has spent the last two spring semesters at a tennis academy in Orange County, California, helping her prepare for the high school season and the summer competitions. It’s allowed her to know what to expect going into the tournament.
“I love playing there at sea level. You can breathe better, there’s more oxygen, and I feel like I’m better shape and don’t get worn out too quickly,” said Blumberg, who was the girls No. 2 singles Wyoming state champion last fall. “The ball bounces slower, and I can hit it harder without the ball going out (of play). But it’s also an environment where you’re kind of fed to the wolves. It’s like die or survive.”
That environment can translate to this stage, where local athletes don’t only see where they match up against others regionally, but nationally.
“Our kids aren’t going to have a chance to make a lot of national teams, ranking-wise,” Cossitt said. “But this is a huge chance for them to get that experience that they might never get.”