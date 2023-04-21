CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin’s girls soccer teams got just one half of play in before the unpredictable Wyoming spring weather forced a premature end to the contest.

The shortened game didn’t stop the Bolts from showcasing why they are the top-ranked team in the state, however. Thunder Basin scored three times in the first half to claim a 3-0 win over the Lady Indians.


