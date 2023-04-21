CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin’s girls soccer teams got just one half of play in before the unpredictable Wyoming spring weather forced a premature end to the contest.
The shortened game didn’t stop the Bolts from showcasing why they are the top-ranked team in the state, however. Thunder Basin scored three times in the first half to claim a 3-0 win over the Lady Indians.
Central’s defense started out strong and held its own for the first 11 minutes of the contest. The Lady Indians managed to limit defensive breakdowns and got a few key saves from goalkeeper Jenna Feldmann.
That all changed when Thunder Basin’s heavy pressure offense resulted in a foul just outside the box. Bolts senior Sam Bonar stepped up for the free kick at the 15 and made a perfect shot, looping the ball over everyone and into the back of the net for the early lead.
Central had a few chances following Bonar’s marker to even things up, but was unable to record a shot on net. The pressure the Indians mounted came back to bite them, and in the 28th minute, Addie Westbrook fought off two Central defenders on a rush up the field and sent a low shot past Feldmann to give Thunder Basin a 2-0 lead.
In the 33rd, Central had its best chance of the game to get on the board. The ball found its way to Ava Newton from about 10 yards out, and the sophomore looped a shot into the air, but thanks to a fantastic leaping save by Morgan Shirley, the ball stayed out of the net.
With 30 seconds left in the half, Thunder Basin struck once again. Caytlynn Garland scored on a rebound from inside the box to give the Bolts a 3-0 lead.
Following the conclusion of the first half, it was determined that the playing field was no longer safe due to heavy snowfall that had begun to coat the playing surface. Central Athletics Director Chad Whitworth confirmed following the conclusion of half that the game had been called and the second half would not be rescheduled.