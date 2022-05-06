CHEYENNE – With its back against the wall, Thunder Basin found success at the plate when it needed it most.
Trailing 3-1 with one out, the Bolts plated five runs in the top of the seventh, including five hits and a three-run home run to center field from Lauren O’Loughlin. It allowed them to mount a comeback for a 6-3 victory over Cheyenne Central in a nonconference matchup Thursday evening.
Thunder Basin had six hits through the first six innings as pitchers from both sides kept the bats honest.
“(Jaci Piercy) is a really good pitcher. She has some velocity and after a couple times we went through the lineup, we could get our timing down,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “Losing’s not fun, but at the same time, it’s one of those things where we’re trying to get some (personnel) things figured out, especially with state coming up.”
The third-ranked Bolts scored their only run prior to the final frame in the first when Macie Selfors hit a double to shallow left field and eventually scored on a single from Caitline Kaul. With runners on first and second, Central got out of the inning with a 5-3-2 double play.
Neither team found much traction over the second and third inning and combined for five total base runners. One of those base runners was Central freshman Izzy Kelly in the bottom of the third when she reached third base. However, the Indians failed to push her across. It was the second time of the game Kelly was stranded on third.
The second-ranked Indians took advantage of their opportunities in the fourth when Kaitlyn Ackerman reached second on an error and was driven home on a double from Lauren Lucas. Lucas reached third on a fielder’s choice and scored on a wild pitch two batters and eight pitches later.
Piercy’s change-up was giving the Indians issues throughout the day, but Central started to get a feel for the pitch as the game progressed.
“That first inning and second inning we weren’t able to hit that pitcher,” Central second baseman Cameron Moyte said. “But, we just kind of came back and started hitting the ball. She had a really good change-up and we came and hit probably four or five of them when it could have been the third strike.”
“To see us figure out how to hit a certain pitch throughout the game is pretty big.”
Central pushed one more run across in the bottom of the fifth when Brogan Allen hit a hard ground ball into center field to score Drue Mirich, but it wasn’t enough insurance to fend off the Bolts’ rally.
Katie Hinz pitched four innings and allowed one earned run on four hits and Allen pitched 2-1/3 allowing no runs on two hits for Central.
Compared to last season, Central is comfortably sitting in position to secure a spot in the Wyoming state tournament. Last season, the Indians had to beat Laramie in what essentially was play-in game to advance to state. This year, they are currently sitting in second place in the East Conference. It’s a refreshing feeling, Barker said.
“We have a lot less pressure on us to make it to state right now (compared to last year),” Barker said. “And I think being able to play a game like this (more loose) instead of stressing out about it is huge.”