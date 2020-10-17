...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH.
* WHERE...CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY INCLUDING THE CITY OF CHEYENNE.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL BE
HAZARDOUS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING
CAMPING AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE WILL BE A HIGH RISK FOR
VEHICLE BLOW OVERS, ESPECIALLY ON NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED
OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF
58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE.
&&
Cheyenne Central quarterback Andrew Cummins, left, throws the ball while being pressured by Rock Springs’ Jacob Eddy on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central running back Jaxon Lobatos, left, carries the ball during the first half of the game against Rock Springs on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central tight end Brock Storebo, right, carries the ball during the first half of the game against Rock Springs on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central wide receiver Andrew Johnson, left, is tackled by Rock Springs' Henry Carrier on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A timeout is called during the first half of the game against Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central High School on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central Indians get ready to play against Rock Springs Tigers at Cheyenne Central High School on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Cheyenne Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central running back Jaxon Lobatos, left, carries the ball during the first half of the game against Rock Springs on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central tight end Brady Storebo, left, catches the ball while being defended by Rock Springs' Henry Carrier, center, and Jacob Eddy during the first half Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central quarterback Andrew Cummins, left, throws the ball while being pressured by Rock Springs’ Jacob Eddy on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central running back Jaxon Lobatos, left, carries the ball during the first half of the game against Rock Springs on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central tight end Brock Storebo, right, carries the ball during the first half of the game against Rock Springs on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central wide receiver Andrew Johnson, left, is tackled by Rock Springs' Henry Carrier on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A timeout is called during the first half of the game against Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central High School on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central Indians get ready to play against Rock Springs Tigers at Cheyenne Central High School on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Cheyenne Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central running back Jaxon Lobatos, left, carries the ball during the first half of the game against Rock Springs on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central tight end Brady Storebo, left, catches the ball while being defended by Rock Springs' Henry Carrier, center, and Jacob Eddy during the first half Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A fourth-and-7 from Rock Springs’ 8-yard line was potentially the biggest play of the game for Cheyenne Central on Friday night.
Down six points with 7 minutes, 40 seconds to play in the game, the No. 3-ranked Indians were threatening to take the lead over Rock Springs but failed to convert on said fourth down. The Tigers scored two plays later on an 88-yard pass from Brock Bider to Isaac Schoenfeld, helping No. 5 Rock Springs come away with a 21-14 victory at Riske Field.