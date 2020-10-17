CHEYENNE – A fourth-and-7 from Rock Springs’ 8-yard line was potentially the biggest play of the game for Cheyenne Central on Friday night.

Down six points with 7 minutes, 40 seconds to play in the game, the No. 3-ranked Indians were threatening to take the lead over Rock Springs but failed to convert on said fourth down. The Tigers scored two plays later on an 88-yard pass from Brock Bider to Isaac Schoenfeld, helping No. 5 Rock Springs come away with a 21-14 victory at Riske Field.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307

